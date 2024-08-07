Gutierrez Dominates on Wednesday

August 7, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - Roque Gutierrez enjoyed his best game as a Quake, as Rancho dropped Fresno on Wednesday night, winning by a score of 4-2.

Gutierrez, who came on in relief of starter Luke Fox after two innings, went a career-high seven innings and set a new career-best with 13 strikeouts, as the Quakes won their fourth straight game overall.

Rancho did all their scoring in the first inning, as they jumped on Fresno starter Brayan Perez (4-6). Wilman Diaz singled home Kendall George, tying the game at 1-1. Diaz later scored on an RBI groundout off the bat of Jose Meza, giving Rancho the lead for good at 2-1. Samuel Munoz capped the inning with a two-run single, making it 4-1.

The Grizzlies never threatened after getting an unearned run in the first, as Gutierrez allowed two hits to Felix Tena over his first six innings.

In the ninth, Gutierrez gave up a solo homer to Jared Thomas, making it 4-2. Gutierrez (4-2) would rebound though, striking out the final two batters to give him 13 punch-outs over his seven innings of work.

The Quakes (24-`14, 54-48) will look for a sixth straight win on Thursday, as they're expected to add Korean right-hander Hyun-Seok Jang to the roster for his Cal League debut. Fresno will go with right-hander Ismael Luciano (1-0), with game time set for 6:30pm.

Thursday will be another Thirsty Thursday, as fans can enjoy $3 Pepsi products, $4 domestic drafts and $5 premium drafts. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

