A 6-run 6th by Rancho Cucamonga stings Fresno in 9-3 setback

August 7, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (16-21, 54-48) faltered to the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (23-14, 53-48) 9-3 Tuesday night from LoanMart Field. The Grizzlies fell to 3-10 all-time at LoanMart Field, dating back to 2022. Fresno dropped to 3-4 versus Rancho Cucamonga this season and 5-9 against the California South Division on the road. The Grizzlies are now 6-16 away from home in the second half and have lost five consecutive road Tuesdays (started 4-0).

The Grizzlies clawed ahead 1-0 in the top of the second. Rockies 2024 2nd-round draft pick Jared Thomas swatted a first pitch single up the middle, his first professional hit. The former Texas Longhorn scampered home on a Tevin Tucker force out. The Quakes knotted the contest at one in the bottom of the second after four straight walks. Jose Meza waltzed home and Kendall George picked up the RBI. In the top of the third, Jason Hinchman pushed Fresno ahead 2-1 when he lined a single to left, adding Andy Perez. The Grizzlies scored their final run in the top of the fourth after back-to-back extra-base hits. Tucker powered a triple and Caleb Hobson followed with a hustle RBI double.

The Quakes rumbled for eight unanswered runs after the Hobson double. In the bottom of the fourth, Meza destroyed an offering to deep, left field. It was Meza's third longball of the season. Meza and Rancho Cucamonga were not done yet, supplying six more runs in the bottom of the sixth. After a Wilman Diaz single, Meza was at it again, clobbering a two-run blast to left field. It was a multi-homer game for Meza, who had as many RBI as the Grizzlies did. Later in the six-run frame, Cameron Decker and Diaz recorded two-RBI singles each, making it 8-3. Rancho Cucamonga yielded a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch in the bottom of the seventh just for good measure.

Both staffs used five pitchers apiece, combining for 14 walks and 24 strikeouts. Fresno starter Albert Pacheco took a no-decision after five innings of two-run ball. Pacheco tied a career-high with five walks, which was set in his last appearance. He also scattered three hits and fanned seven. Fidel Ulloa (0-1) suffered the defeat in his Grizzlies and professional debut. Ulloa permitted four runs (two earned) in two-thirds of an inning. The LSU product got Dodgers' shortstop Miguel Rojas (MLB Rehab) to chase a breaking ball for his first professional punchout. Austin Becker was outstanding over one and one-third frames, striking out one.

Rancho Cucamonga southpaw Sterling Patick lasted two and two-thirds innings in his debut, punching out four. Patick was tagged for two runs as he put on a show for his family and friends in attendance. Alex Makarewich (1-3) was awarded the victory after two shutout frames, whiffing a quartet of batters. Lefty Felix Cabrera (2.2 IP) and Noah Ruen (0.1) wrapped up the last three innings with Cabrera notching a trio of strikeouts. The clubs continue their six-game series tomorrow evening from LoanMart Field. Fresno returns home to Chukchansi Park for a two-week homestand starting August 13 against the Modesto Nuts. Tickets are available now at FresnoGrizzlies.com.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- 2B Tevin Tucker (1-3, 3B, RBI, R, BB)

- LF Jared Thomas (1-2, R, 2 BB, SB)

- RHP Austin Becker (1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K)

Top Performers: Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (Los Angeles Dodgers)

- RF Jose Meza (3-4, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 3 R, BB)

- 1B Cameron Decker (1-4, 3 RBI, R, HBP)

- 3B Wilman Diaz (2-5, 2 RBI, R, SB)

On Deck:

Wednesday, August 7, 2024 at 6:30 pm PT Fresno Grizzlies at Rancho Cucamonga Quakes

Fresno RHP Bryan Perez (4-5, 4.27) vs. Rancho Cucamonga LHP Luke Fox (0-0, 2.04)

On That Fres-Note:

The teams combined for six errors (three apiece), the most in a Grizzlies game this season. They also pooled together for seven stolen bases with seven different batters collecting one. Finally, the squads both went 2-for-13 with RISP (4-for-26 overall), leaving 22 baserunners on.mp_--

