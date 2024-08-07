Nuts Triumph Over Rawhide in Tight Contest

August 7, 2024 - California League (CalL)

In a thrilling clash between longtime Cal League rivals, the Nuts edged out the Rawhide with a final score of 4-2, securing a come from behind victory that evens up the series at one game apiece.

The Modesto Nuts' offense was slowed to start the game but came alive in the late stages. The Nuts showcased their power with a key home run from 1B Milkar Perez in the 6th inning, a solo shot off Rawhide pitcher LHP Wilkin Paredes. Perez (2-for3, 2B, HR, BB) finished the game with a standout performance, delivering 7 total bases and an RBI. RF Anthony Donofrio also contributed with an RBI when he drew a bases loaded walk in the 7th inning to tie the game at 2-2.

LF Carlos Jimenez proved pivotal as he made the key hit following the Donofrio walk, a 2 RBI double that gave Modesto a 4-2 lead that they would not relinquish.

Pitching Breakdown:

WP: Hunter Cranton 1-0 0.00 ERA

LP: Carlos Rey 3-1 2.83 ERA

SV: Jack White 3

Nuts' Pitching: RHP Hunter Cranton (Seattle's 3rd rd draft pick in 2024) earned the win, picking up his first career victory in his professional debut. Cranton pitched a scoreless 7th, following RHP Gage Boehm who also pitched a scoreless game in his pro debut. LHP Jack White secured his 3rd save of the season, showcasing a strong finish with 2 scoreless innings.

Rawhide's Pitching: LHP Wilkin Paredes had a strong performance, giving up only 1 run in 6 innings but was overshadowed by the late-game surge from the Modesto Nuts. Otano added 1.2 innings of scoreless relief but it wasn't enough to prevent the loss.

Next Up: The Nuts and Rawhide will continue their series tomorrow night at John Thurman Field as RHP Elijah Dale will get the start for Modesto. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm.

