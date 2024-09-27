Vipers Acquire Returning Player Rights to Jared Butler

EDINBURG, Texas - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers announced today that the team has acquired the returning player rights to Jared Butler from the Osceola Magic. In exchange, RGV has agreed to trade the returning player rights to Jarrett Culver to Osceola. This trade is not subject to a physical.

Butler (6-3, 193lbs.) signed a two-way contract with the Washington Wizards for the 2023-24 campaign. His stint with the Wizards consisted of 40 games in which he averaged 6.3 points, 1.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.0 steals. He also spent time with the Capital City Go-Go where he tallied 18.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.6 steals in 14 regular season games.

During the 2022-23 season the Louisiana native played in 23 games for the Grand Rapids Gold. He averaged 17.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.0 steals. He then signed a two-way contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder. While with the Thunder, he averaged 6.1 points and 1.3 steals in six games. He then played in four regular season games with the Oklahoma City Blue and averaged a total of 14.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 8.8 assists.

In 2021 Butler signed with the Utah Jazz and spent time with both the Jazz and Salt Lake City Stars. With the Jazz he appeared in 42 games and averaged 3.8 points, 1.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists during 8.6 minutes of playing time. Butler was assigned to play three games with Salt Lake City averaging 18.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.3 steals.

Butler spent three seasons (2018-21) with the Baylor Bears where he was a two-time All-American recipient. In 2021 he led the Bears to the NCAA National Championship and was named the 2021 Final Four Most Outstanding Player. Butler played in 94 games (81 of which he started) and averaged 14.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals.

Culver (6-6, 195lbs.) spent the last two seasons with the Vipers. In 2023-24 he appeared in a total of 45 games averaging 20.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals. He spent the second half of the season with the Vipers where he averaged 17.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.1 steals in 18 games.

