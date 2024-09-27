Birmingham Squadron Announce 2024-25 Coaching Staff

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, today announced the team's full 2024-25 coaching staff, led by third-year head coach T.J. Saint.

Saint is joined by assistant coaches Joe Barrer (second season), Jordan Surenkamp (first season) and Dante Milligan (first season).

Under Saint's leadership last season, Birmingham had six total Gatorade call-ups, in addition to center Trey Jemison signing a two-way contract with the Memphis Grizzlies. Saint's 2023-24 squad won 25 games and featured highlight offensive performances such as Malcolm Hill's 44-point franchise scoring record against Iowa on Jan. 18 and Izaiah Brockington's all-time team-best eight triples on Jan. 24 at Wisconsin.

General manager of basketball operations Adam Barnes enters his sixth season overall with the Pelicans organization and his second overseeing basketball operations with the Squadron. In his first season with Birmingham, Barnes engineered a roster that saw an eight-win improvement over the 2022-23 season. Prior to joining the Pelicans, the Clarksville, Tenn. native worked as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers front office.

Barrer begins his second season with the Squadron when the team tips off against Mexico City on Nov. 9 at Legacy Arena at the BJCC. A former G League head coach with the Orlando Magic, Barrer also served as an assistant coach with Orlando's NBA G League affiliate for four seasons, during which time the Magic were tied for most wins in the league and won the 2021 championship.

Jordan Surenkamp joins the staff for his first season as part of the Birmingham Squadron coaching staff in 2024-25 after spending the past three years as the head coach of the Greensboro Swarm, NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets. The Swarm's record improved in each of Surenkamp's seasons at the helm of the team.

Prior to his three seasons as Swarm head coach, Surenkamp served with the Hornets for three seasons, including two as the team's head video coordinator. Before joining the Hornets, Surenkamp began his career in professional basketball with the Brooklyn Nets (2017-18), including serving as head video coordinator for their G League affiliate.

Milligan enters his first season with Birmingham in 2024-25 after having served as assistant video coordinator and player development assistant with the Brooklyn Nets. Prior to his professional basketball coaching career, Milligan was on staff at both Saint Louis and New York Universities.

Also new for the 2024-25 season, Dillon McGowan has been promoted to Squadron assistant general manager. Four Birmingham staff members from last season, Gilchrist Schmidt, Jodie Meeks, Emeka Akoh and Chris Hereford, were promoted to the Pelicans' NBA staff as well.

See below for the full 2024-25 Birmingham Squadron basketball operations staff.

2024-25 Birmingham Squadron Basketball Operations and Coaching Staff

Name Position Years

Adam Barnes General Manager of Basketball Operations Second as GM, sixth overall

T.J. Saint Head Coach Third as HC, sixth overall

Joe Barrer Assistant Coach Second

Jordan Surenkamp Assistant Coach First

Dante Milligan Assistant Coach First

AJ Carr Player Development Coach First

Joe Hubbard Head Athletic Trainer First as HAT, second overall

Gianni Millan Assistant Athletic Trainer First

Vijay Blackmon Head Strength and Conditioning First

Dillon McGowan Assistant General Manager First as AGM, fifth overall

Parker Hayes Basketball Ops Assistant First

Steven Alves Video Coordinator & Player Personnel Third

Ian Jones Analytics Assistant First

The Birmingham Squadron tip off the 2024-25 season at home against the Mexico City Capitanes on Nov. 9 at Legacy Arena at the BJCC. For tickets or more information about the Squadron, visit BirminghamSquadron.com or call the front office at (205) 719-0850.

