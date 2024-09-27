Windy City Bulls Release 2024-25 Promotional Schedule

September 27, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Hoffman Estates, Ill. - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, have announced the organization's promotional schedule for the 2024-25 season.

The slate begins with Opening Night, featuring The Bulls Brothers, presented by BMO, on Saturday, November 16. The first 1,800 fans to enter NOW Arena will collect a mystery bobblehead of either Gus T. or Benny depicted as one of the iconic Blues Brothers.

Windy City celebrates the holiday season on Saturday, December 7 with a Gus T. & Benny the Bull snowball fight bobblehead giveaway. On Friday, December 13, Windy City's entry in the popular Chicago Bulls BMO Hat Series will be given away to early arriving fans.

January brings multiple Chicago Bulls-themed giveaways to Hoffman Estates. On January 3, Windy City fans can collect a one-of-a-kind Matas Buzelis practice worn uniform display giveaway. The team's annual Space Jam tribute occurs the next evening when early arriving fans will receive a Bugs Bunny Tune Squad jersey. Windy City will don its first themed jersey of the season during the matchup.

On Saturday, January 11, Windy City hosts Chicago Bulls Night featuring a Coby White bobblehead with a game used jersey piece embedded in the base. Paying homage to Chicago's own, fans attending the January 18 game will receive an Ayo Dosunmu bobblehead, presented by NOW Arena.

Education Day, presented by BMO, returns on Thursday, February 6. The first 4,000 students at the game will receive a Windy City Bulls jersey lunchbox.

Pickleball fans will want to join us for the February 23 game when we give away WCB-themed pickleball paddles to the first 1,500 fans in attendance.

The last month of the season features four heritage nights: Greek Heritage Night on February 8, Polish Heritage Night, presented by BMO, on February 22, Hispanic Heritage Night on March 21, and Filipino Heritage Night on March 22. Each event features a custom-designed giveaway that pays homage to the community we are honoring. Fans can also take advantage of a limited-edition ticket & hat combo package.

Windy City Bulls single game tickets go on sale at noon on Saturday, October 5. 2024-25 season memberships and group experience opportunities are available now at WindyCityBulls.com.

