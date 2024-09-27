Osceola Magic Acquire Returning Player Rights for Jarrett Culver from Rio Grande Valley

Kissimmee, FL - The Osceola Magic have acquired the returning player rights to guard/forward Jarrett Culver from Rio Grande Valley Vipers in exchange for the returning player rights to Jared Butler, General Manager of Osceola Magic Kevin Tiller announced today.

Culver (6'6", 195, 2/20/99) played in 29 games (22 starts) last season with Rio Grande Valley, averaging 20.9 ppg., 6.9 rpg., 3.6 apg. and 1.93 stlpg. in 32.4 minpg., while shooting .380 (65-171) from three-point range.

Originally selected in the first round (sixth overall) of the 2019 NBA Draft by Phoenix, Culver has appeared in 144 career NBA regular season games (43 starts) with Minnesota, Memphis and Atlanta, averaging 6.5 ppg., 2.8 rpg. and 1.2 apg. in 17.3 minpg. He has also played in 52 career NBA G League regular season games (36 starts) with College Park and Rio Grande Valley, averaging 19.2 ppg., 7.2 rpg., 3.2 apg. and 1.60 stlpg. in 32.2 minpg.

Culver made the 2024 NBA summer league roster for the Orlando Magic. He played in five games (five starts), averaging 10.2 ppg., 6.2 rpg. and 3.8 apg. in 24.2 minpg.

Culver played in 75 games (58 starts) during two seasons (2017-19) at Texas Tech, averaging 14.9 ppg., 5.6 rpg., 2.7 apg. and 1.31 stlpg. in 29.5 minpg. In 2018-19, he received numerous accolades, including Second Team All-America by The Associated Press and was named the Big 12 Player of the Year. Culver led the Red Raiders to their first-ever NCAA Final Four appearance and to the 2019 NCAA Championship Game.

Butler (6'3", 193, 8/25/2000) played in 14 games (14 starts) last season in Capital City, averaging 18.6 ppg., 7.0 apg. and 3.1 rpg. in 32.7 minpg.

