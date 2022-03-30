Viewing and Memorial Service Information for Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz
March 30, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Viewing and Memorial Service of Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz, for family, friends and loved ones, will take place this coming Sunday, April 3.
The viewing will be from 1:30 until 4:15 p.m. with the memorial service following at 4:30 p.m.
The viewing will be located on the Parkview Field concourse. Family, friends and loved ones may use the South Gate of the ballpark to enter, located at the corner of Ewing and Brackenridge Streets.
The memorial service will take place from the field.
The gates to Parkview Field will open at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.
The family of Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz has requested all media cameras and recording devices remain outside the gates of Parkview Field.
