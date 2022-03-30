Emmanuel Christian Academy Select Choir Chosen to Perform National Anthem on Dragons Opening Night

Dayton, Ohio - The Emmanuel Christian Academy Select Choir has been selected as the winner of the Dayton Daily News/Dayton Dragons national anthem contest. The group of 27 students, mostly at the high school level, will sing the national anthem at beautiful Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District on Opening Night, April 8. The Dragons will host the Fort Wayne TinCaps at 7:05 p.m. as they open their 22nd season in Dayton.

Amy Allen, choir director at Emmanuel Christian Academy, located in Springfield, says the group received a "superior rating" at the Ohio Music Education Association (OMEA) district contest, the highest rating given, and they look forward to competing in the state contest.

"This choir regularly demonstrates diligence, dedication, and creativity to produce beautiful music while helping and encouraging one another," said Ms. Allen. "They all bring their own set of special talents to our choir, and then use them to help each other get better. They are quite literally a piece of my heart."

Ms. Allen says the group had an emotional reaction when they learned that they had been selected as the grand prize winner of the audition process and would perform at the Dragons opening night game.

"The students were ecstatic, jumping out of their seats, hugging each other," says Ms. Allen. "Our choir is able to do some really cool music because of the way they have grown. There was not a lot of opportunity with COVID, but they have worked really hard to encourage each other."

The Dayton Daily News has served as the sponsor for all 22 years of auditions.

All auditions in 2022 were virtual. Total number of submitted auditions showed an increase of 38 percent over the previous average. Submissions were reviewed by the Dragons panel of judges.

