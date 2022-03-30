New Food Items for the 2022 Season

SOUTH BEND, IN - After listening to input received from fans in the offseason, the South Bend Cubs are proud to announce that a new food item will be offered for every homestand this season and each COPA game will feature menu items with a Hispanic flare.

"It's no secret we have the best tasting hot dogs in Minor League Baseball," said South Bend Cubs President Joe Hart. "But we know some fans like a little variety at the ballpark. With a 66-home game schedule, we wanted to come up with menu items that focused on food quality as well as taste. Executive Chef Scott Craig and his team put together an assortment of new dishes and have brought back a few favorites."

The first homestand of the season the Cubs will offer a fish sandwich, along with the full normal menu. The cod is beer-battered, served with lettuce and tomato, and has some kick with the addition of jalapeños and a horseradish tartar sauce. The next homestand, April 19-24, is the first time an elotes bowl will be served at Four Winds Field. The bowl will be served at the Salsa cart that entire week and returns for every COPA game the rest of the season.

Elotes bowl available for all COPA games and games from April 19-24

COPA items also include the Dominican burger, an 8 oz burger on a brioche bun topped with chimichurri sauce, lettuce and tomato; a roasted pork sandwich, also served on a brioche bun and with pickled jalapeños plus salsa verde; and some empanadas nachos, empanadas adorned with roasted pork and salsa verde.

Philly nacho and french fry lovers will rejoice over the franchos, a combination of sidewinder fries with philly meat, jalapeõs and queso cheese. The franchos will be served from May 3-8 and are sure to become a new fan favorite in addition to the year-round philly nachos that people can't get enough of.

Franchos, available May 3-8

The roasted pork sandwich returns for a whole week from May 10-15, and then comes the bacon dog: a deep-fried bacon-wrapped hot dog with barbecue brisket, fried onion straws, pickled jalapeños and a drizzle of barbecue sauce.

Here's the full list of homestand food items new for the 2022 season:

Homestand Food Items:

April 8-10: Fish Sandwich (available at the Waveland and Sheffield concessions stand)

April 19-24: Elotes Bowl (available at the Salsa Cart on the 3rd base side)

May 3-8: Franchos (available at the Waveland and Sheffield concessions stand)

May 10-15: Roasted Pork Sandwich (available at the Steakadelphia carts on 1st and 3rd base side)

May 24-29: Bacon Dog (available at Burgertopia located on the 1st base side)

June 7-12: Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich (available at the Waveland and Sheffield concessions stand)

June 21-26: Churro Sundae (available at Sweet Spot located next to Gate A)

July 4-10: Rib Basket (available at Smokey Joe's located next to Gate B)

July 26-31: All-American Burger (available at Burgertopia located on the 1st base side)

August 16-21: Poutine (available at the Waveland and Sheffield concessions stand)

August 30 - September 4: Pork Tenderloin Sandwich (available at the Waveland and Sheffield concessions stand)

COPA/Cinco De Mayo Food Items

Dominican Burger: 8oz burger on a brioche bun topped with chimichurri sauce, lettuce and tomato (available at Burgertopia located on the 1st base side)

Roasted Pork Sandwich: Roasted pork on a brioche bun topped with pickled jalapeños and salsa verde (available at the Steakadelphia carts on 1st and 3rd base side)

Elotes Bowl: Elotes, Cilantro Lime Rice, Carnitas (available at the Salsa Cart on the 3rd base side)

Empenadas Nachos: Empanadas topped with roasted pork and salsa verde (available at Smokey Joe's located next to Gate B)

The South Bend Cubs open the season in just two weeks on Friday, April 8. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. as the Cubs welcome the Quad Cities River Bandits to Four Winds Field. Gates open at 5:00 p.m. Special Opening Night promotions include a magnet schedule to the first 2,000 fans, pre-game musical performance by the Grooveheads, National Anthem performance by Chicago Cubs anthem singer John Vincent, pre-game ax throwing station, and a spectacular post-game fireworks show.

