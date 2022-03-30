Beloit Sky Carp and Potosi Brewing Partner to Create the Official Beer of the Beloit Sky Carp - Fowl Pole Golden Ale

Beloit, Wisc. - The Beloit Sky Carp and Potosi Brewing/The Potosi Foundation have teamed up to create the Official Beer of the Beloit Sky Carp...introducing Fowl Pole Golden Ale! This Golden Ale is as bright as a summer day and with only a touch of malt it goes down easy! A perfect companion to cheering on the Sky Carp all season long! Fans will be able to find it throughout the new ABC Supply Stadium and served at local bars and restaurants.

"We at Potosi are proud to team up with the Beloit Sky Carp and ABC Supply Stadium and are eager to give back to the community. At Potosi, all profits go to charity," says Maddie Fritz, Marketing Director at Potosi Brewery.

For every Fowl Pole Golden Ale sold, Potosi will donate a portion of proceeds back to The Stateline Family YMCA. The Sky Carp will also be selling Fowl Pole Golden Ale t-shirts in their team store and donating a portion of the proceeds as well.

"In keeping with our mission, we are thrilled to work with The Stateline Family YMCA to give back to the Greater Beloit Community. We feel both organizations align on supporting the community."

In January of 2001 the original Potosi Brewery building was generously donated by its owners to the Potosi Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Following an exhaustive restoration process, the foundation reopened the brewery in 2008.

As sole owner of The Potosi Brewing Company, The Potosi Foundation's mission is to spur economic opportunity in and around Potosi and statewide, brew only the finest craft beer and to channel all profits into its markets served to support historical and educational initiatives and other charitable causes.

Fans will have the opportunity to try Fowl Pole Golden Ale for the first time at the Sky Carp's Season Kickoff Party, during the team's first practice under the lights, on Tuesday, April 5 at 6:00 PM. The event is free to attend. Click here to RSVP.

The Beloit Sky Carp's Opening Day is set for Tuesday, April 12 at 6:35 PM. Gates will open at 5:30 PM and the first 1500 fans through the gates will take home a 2022 Sky Carp Magnetic Schedule. To purchase tickets and view the entire 2022 promotional schedule, visit SkyCarp.com.

