Victoria Royals Appoint Malcolm Salter as Director of Analytics and Strategy

July 9, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Victoria Royals News Release







Victoria, BC - The Victoria Royals have announced the appointment of Malcolm Salter as the teams new Director of Analytics and Strategy.

Salter will oversee all aspects of the Royals analytics operations, providing a unique and supplementary perspective to the team's current player database.

"We are excited to welcome Malcolm to our organization," said General Manager, Jake Heisinger. "His expertise in analytics and strategic performance will be valuable as we continue to innovate our approaches in all areas of our hockey operations department."

Salter brings a wealth of experience to the Royals having previously served in roles with the Toronto Maple Leafs of the National Hockey League and London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League following his graduation from the Ivey Business School at Western University, where he received a Masters in Analytics.

"I am excited to join the Club and contribute to building the Royals with James, Jake and Joey," said Salter. "It is very exciting to see the positive direction that the team is projecting and I look forward to offering my support".

Get your 2024-25 Season Tickets

Don't miss out on an exciting season and tons of great season member perks! Secure your seat today for the 24-25 season and become a part of the Royals family.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from July 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.