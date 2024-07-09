Carels Gears up for WHL Rookie Season After Incredible 23-24 Campaign

PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The excitement surrounding defenseman Carson Carels is palpable as he embarks on his rookie season in the Western Hockey League (WHL). Selected by the Prince George Cougars in the first round of the 2023 draft, Carels has already made a significant impact.

During the 2023-24 season with Pilot Mound Academy, Carels tallied an impressive 50 points (18 goals, 32 assists) in just 27 games. His outstanding performance earned him several accolades, including the CSSHL U17 Tier II First All-Star Team, Most Valuable Player, Top Defenseman, and most points by a defenseman. Reflecting on the season, Carels said, "We had a really good season. It was a team that had a lot of ups, but there were some downs, so we did have to fight some adversity. All in all, it was a great year, great for our program, and group."

Carels' achievements didn't stop there. The Cypress River, MB native secured a gold medal at the WHL Cup with Team Manitoba, where he was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player and recorded five points (3 goals, 2 assists) in five games. "It was definitely one of the highlights of my year," said Carels with a smile. "It was cool to play well against that high level of competition. It was a great group of guys, and it was unbelievable to win the gold."

In addition to these accomplishments, Carels made his WHL debut with the Prince George Cougars on December 13, 2023, a day he describes as unforgettable. "It was a really cool experience to get that under my belt," he said. "I think my 'Welcome to the WHL' moment was when Matteo Danis got into a fight with Kaeden Hammell. It definitely opened my eyes a bit more," Carels chuckled.

The 16-year-old defenceman also played a role in the Cougars' 2024 playoff run, highlighting the opportunity to learn from Associate Coach Jim Playfair. "I just tried to take everything in," said Carels. "He has so much knowledge of the game, and he is also a great storyteller. Hearing his stories and just taking everything in was invaluable. He is a really good guy." Carels was also struck by the passionate Cougar fans and the team chemistry during the playoffs. "It was definitely eye-opening. Seeing our home games and the whiteout was pretty cool. Also, just seeing how competitive the guys were and how badly they wanted it. It was a tight and special group of guys."

As the off-season progresses, Carels is focused on preparing for the 2024-25 season. "I really just want to continue to build my overall game," he said. "I would like to keep developing my defensive skills, grow mentally in hockey, and keep learning every day."

Carels has returned to the ice after a brief break in June, during which he helped out on his family's farm in Manitoba. The Carels family manages a farm with approximately 500 head of cattle, and Carson assists with various tasks, including tagging and managing the cows. "I'm just starting to cut hay, so I think there are some long hours of driving the tractor for me," Carels chuckled.

