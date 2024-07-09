Cheveldayoff Signs One-Year Contract with AHL's Rochester Americans

Rochester, N.Y. - Former Spokane Chiefs forward Ty Cheveldayoff has signed a one-year American Hockey League contract with the Rochester Americans for the 2024-25 season.

Cheveldayoff, who was one of Spokane's overage players last season, joins Rochester after turning pro in 2023-24 as he appeared in two regular season games with the Maine Mariners (ECHL). There, he scored a goal just two days after making his debut on April 14, 2024. He also logged an assist and 26 penalty minutes over seven playoff games with Maine.

The Stony Plain, Alberta native spent his entire junior career in a Chiefs sweater (2020-24), totaling 43 goals and 56 assists for 99 total points including career highs of 20-23-43 in the 2022-23 season (5th on the team).

