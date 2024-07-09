Pats Launch Exciting Ticket Packages

July 9, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina Pats News Release







Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats are thrilled to announce the launch of our new ticket packages, offering fans a chance to save up to 20% off of single game ticket pricing.

Check out our exclusive ticket packages and select the one that suits you best. Get ready to enjoy an unforgettable game day experience filled with thrilling plays, enthusiastic crowds, and top-notch entertainment.

U.S. Pack

Grab your U.S. Ticket Package and catch all six thrilling U.S. Division games as Portland, Wenatchee, Seattle, Tri-City, Everett, and Spokane travel to Regina this season.

Battle of Alberta Pack

It's time for the ultimate showdown as the Battle of Alberta Pack is back and bigger than ever. Choose any five of 10 intense home games featuring Calgary, Edmonton, Lethbridge, Red Deer, and Medicine Hat. Witness these fierce rivalries and electrifying action firsthand.

Land of Living Skies Pack

The Land of the Living Skies Pack offers fans the opportunity to choose seven of 14 thrilling home games featuring Prince Albert, Swift Current, Moose Jaw, and Saskatoon. Save 20% on tickets and score a Pats T-shirt to rep your team with pride. Experience the intense provincial rivalries and unforgettable hockey moments.

Highway #1 Pack

Introducing the Trans-Canada Highway #1 Pack! Choose any five of 11 action-packed home games featuring Brandon, Moose Jaw, Swift Current, Medicine Hat, and Calgary. Feel the thrill of the game as these teams battle it out on the ice.

"We're excited to offer these diverse ticket packs, allowing our fans to experience the best of WHL hockey at a great value," said Pats CEO Gordon Pritchard. "Whether you're looking to witness fierce rivalries or the next generation of NHL stars, these packs provide something for everyone."

Secure your ticket package today and be a part of the action as the Pats take on some of the toughest competitors in the league. Visit our website at reginapats.com for more details and to purchase your ticket packages!

