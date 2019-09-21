Veterans Lead Patriots to the Win

Bridgewater, New Jersey - A six-run fifth inning led the Somerset Patriots (27-40, 69-68) to a 7-2 win over the New Britain Bees (36-34, 71-68) in front of 7,481 fans at TD Bank Ballpark on Saturday night.

After a scoreless four frames, New Britain tallied a run in the fifth on a two-out RBI single from Jared James.

But the Patriots responded with a six-run bottom half of the inning. Jimmy Paredes started the inning with a double down the right field line and the next batter, Alfredo Rodriguez, drove in

Paredes with a double of his own.

Then with two outs, Mike Fransoso added a run with an RBI single. After a Yovan Gonzalez double, sixth-year Patriot Scott Kelly plated two with a single to left field. Will Kengor recorded an RBI infield single and would later score on a wild pitch to round out the Patriots scoring and to put them ahead 6-1.

Rando Moreno drove in a New Britain run in the eighth inning, but Rodriguez responded with an RBI groundout to make it a 7-2 score.

Liam O'Sullivan (7-9) dazzled pitching 6.1 innings and allowed just one run on six hits. The righty finishes the season with 13-straight starts of six innings or more and has thrown a quality start in 12 of those 13.

Devin Burke (3-7) was handed the loss after he pitched 4.2 innings allowing five runs.

