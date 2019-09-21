Rockers Even up Series with Big Fourth Inning

September 21, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release





(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the High Point Rockers 8-2 on Saturday night in the middle game of a three-game series at Bethpage Ballpark.

The Ducks took a 1-0 lead in the third inning when Daniel Fields singled and later scored on a wild pitch by Rockers starter Joe Van Meter. High Point answered with five runs in the fourth off Ducks starter Brian Matusz. An RBI single by Michael Russell, a two-run single by Quincy Latimore, an RBI double by Jared Mitchell and an RBI double by Tyler Ladendorf did the damage.

A run-scoring balk in the fifth extended the Rockers advantage to 6-1. Long Island closed to within 6-2 in the sixth on David Washington's two-out RBI single to right field. However, solo homers to left by Hector Gomez in the seventh and Ladendorf in the eighth made it a 8-2 ballgame.

Van Meter (10-6) earned the win, tossing five and two-thirds innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits and three walks while striking out six. Matusz (2-3) took the loss, giving up five runs on seven hits over three and one-third innings with two strikeouts.

Fields led the Flock offensively with a pair of hits and a run.

The Ducks and Rockers wrap up their three-game set and the 2019 regular season on Sunday afternoon. Game time is slated for 1:35 p.m., with the Bethpage Ballpark gates opening at 12:35 (12:20 for full season ticket holders). It's Fan Appreciation Day at the ballpark, presented by Pepsi. Every inning, the Ducks will select a lucky seat throughout the ballpark. The fan holding the ticket to that seat will win a special prize, courtesy of Pepsi. It's also a Sunday Family Funday, presented by Bethpage Federal Credit Union. Prior to the game, fans will be invited onto the field for an autograph session with the Ducks from 12:50 to 1:05 p.m. After the game, kids and kids at heart can take part in Kids Run the Bases. Right-hander Branden Feldmann (Ducks debut) toes the rubber for the Ducks against Rockers righty Edwin Carl (5-5, 3.30).

Tickets to the game, and all Ducks home games, can be purchased by visiting the box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming video and audio will be available via BoxCast on LIDucks.com, Facebook Live and the Ducks official YouTube channel.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Bethpage Ballpark. For further information, call (631) 940-DUCK or visit www.liducks.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from September 21, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.