Blue Crabs Drop Second Straight Heartbreaker

September 21, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release





Sugar Land, TX - Like the series opener, game two of a three game set was as close as close could be. The Blue Crabs again entered the bottom of the ninth with a one run lead and saw the Sugar Land Skeeters come back in the frame for the second night in a row, this time with Sugar Land winning 3-2.

The Skeeters got on the board first, coming in the bottom of the second inning with a Jason Martinson double to Blue Crabs center fielder Cory Vaughn.

Vaughn struck back with some run support of his own in the top of the eighth, the next time the contest would see any scoring. Vaughn's double brought in a fellow power bat, Tony Thomas. Later in the Joe Benson ripped a double of his own to plate Vaughn and hand the Crabs a healthy 2-1 lead heading into the bottom of the ninth.

It was yet another magical performance for Dusten Knight (L, 3-6), but one start removed from setting an Atlantic League record for strikeouts in a game (17) he found troubles in the ninth inning on Saturday evening, and the Skeeters plated a pair to walk off Southern Maryland for the second night in a row, 3-2 in heartbreaking fashion.

