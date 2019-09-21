Revs Win Community Cup with 2-1 Victory over Barnstormers

September 21, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - York Revolution News Release





(York, Pa.): The York Revolution secured a victory in the 2019 War of the Roses series, defeating the Lancaster Barnstormers 2-1 on Friday night in front of 4,536 fans at PeoplesBank Park. The Revs (74-64, 40-28) win the Community Cup for the sixth time and first time since 2017, leading the season series 10-7 with two games to go in the regular season.

York starter Dan Minor (8-9) was terrific in the win on Friday night, limiting Lancaster to just three hits and one run in six innings, finishing 4-0 against the Barnstormers on the season.

Minor worked his first of six strong innings against the top of the Lancaster order in the first. The Texas native worked around a one-out double to keep the Barnstormers scoreless.

Lancaster left-hander Nate Reed kept York off of the board in their half of the first.

After Minor pitched a scoreless second, York's offense got on the board as Melky Mesa crushed a two-out double off of the batter's eye in center field and Henry Castillo followed with an RBI single up the middle to plate Mesa and give the Revs a 1-0 lead after two.

Both starters dazzled in the third and fourth innings. Minor was perfect during that stretch and Reed held the Revs off the scoreboard to keep the score at 1-0 after four innings.

Josh Bell drew a one-out walk in the top of the fifth, ending a streak of 12 straight retired by Minor. The righty rebounded to strike out K.C. Hobson for the second out, but after Devon Torrence was hit by a pitch to keep the inning alive, Darian Sandford reached on an RBI infield single to tie the game at 1-1.

The game was not tied for long as the Revs pushed across the go-ahead run in their half of the fifth. Alvaro Rondon slapped a two-out single to center to start the threat. Emmanuel Marrero followed with a single to center to put runners on the corners. Rondon came across on a throwing error from Darian Sandford to give York the 2-1 lead.

Melvin Mercedes led off the top of the sixth with a double, but was thrown out at third by center fielder Justin Trapp after he fielded a weak fly out from Destin Hood to give Minor two quick outs in the inning. Anderson De La Rosa flied out to left to end the inning and give Minor six scoreless innings.

Cesar Cabral was the first York pitcher called upon from the bullpen and worked a perfect seventh.

Victor Capellan toed the rubber in the top of the eighth and allowed just a bloop hit in a scoreless frame which ended on a strike out of Caleb Gindl and a throw out of Sandford attempting to steal third on an inning-ending double play.

Jameson McGrane came in to slam the door in the top of the ninth looking for save number 24. The righty worked a perfect inning on a strike out, fly out, and pop up, giving York the Community Cup in 2019.

Recap by Brett Pietrzak

Notes: York's 74th win establishes the fourth-highest total in a season in club history and most since 2016. The 40-win half is the eighth in club history, just three wins shy of the club record for a half. Capellan has worked 10 consecutive scoreless outings to begin his Revs career. Minor's four wins against Lancaster ties a club record for a season against one opponent. Trapp's outfield assist is his 13th of the season, tied with James Shanks for the fourth-most in a season in club history and the most since 2010. Rondon (2-for-4) is now batting .340 (18-for-53) in 16 games played since August 28. York righty Duke von Schamann (10-6, 3.49) faces Lancaster right-hander Connor Overton (2-5, 4.37) on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. It is High School Spirit Night presented by United States Marine Corps and features Postgame Fireworks presented by Thornton Automotive. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Revs Ticket Office.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from September 21, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.