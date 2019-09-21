Daryl Thompson's 162 Strikeouts Second Most In A Season In Atlantic League History

Sugar Land, TX - It has been a story book season for the La Plata native, Daryl Thompson. Thompson's seven strikeouts on Friday night gave him 162 on the season, the second most in a season in Atlantic League history.

This season he picked up his 100th professional win, tossed his 2,000th career inning, and struck out his 1,500th batter. Earlier this year, Thompson picked up eleven straight wins in eleven starts, a feat that has only been bested a dozen times since 1908 in the MLB, and just three times since 1968. The MLB veteran has done all of this in his first season as a player/pitching coach. In his eighth season in the Atlantic League and his 17th professional season, he set new personal bests in season wins, complete games, shutouts, strikeouts, innings pitched, game started, strikeouts to walks ratio, and a career low in walks per nine innings pitched.

In terms of career Atlantic League records he has moved up nine times different times in Atlantic League history this season, including sliding up two times this evening. On Friday night, he moved up to second in league history in strikeouts (744) and third in innings pitched (985.1). He currently holds two thirds of a triple crown with 15 wins and 162 strikeouts and is all but a lock for Atlantic League Pitcher of the Year honors.

This evening the Blue Crabs were propelled to a 4-2 lead heading into the bottom of the ninth thanks to Jon Griffin's monster day, but the Sugar Land Skeeters plated three ninth inning runs to walk-off the Blue Crabs with a 5-4 final score.

