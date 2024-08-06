Velocity FC Gears Up For Pivotal Road Match Against Red Wolves SC

August 6, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Spokane Velocity FC News Release







Roughly one month after Velocity FC notched a 2-1 victory over Chattanooga Red Wolves SC in Spokane, the two clubs will hold a rematch at CHI Memorial Stadium in Tennessee.

In the second consecutive road contest for coach Leigh Veidman and his club, ninth-place Spokane Velocity (4-4-3) will visit the seventh-place Red Wolves (5-7-1) in a USL League One match at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A win and three points could shake up the current table, with Velocity potentially leapfrogging South Georgia and Chattanooga to join Northern Colorado in the sixth spot.

The Red Wolves are coming off a 2-1 loss to Central Valley Fuego FC, while Velocity is fresh off a dramatic 3-3 draw against South Georgia Tormenta FC. Their matchup against Tormenta was weather delayed and postponed a day, causing the window between matches for Velocity to shrink to three days.

In the last meeting between the Red Wolves and Velocity, fans at ONE Spokane Stadium were treated to a 2-1 Velocity win, highlighted by a thunderous Luis Gil first-touch goal and a "chess match" of adjustments.

"It was a little bit of back and forth," Veidman said on coaching adjustments after the match.

That earlier Chattanooga match marked goalkeeper Brooks Thompson's second start in USL League One action for Velocity FC, where he would record two massive saves, including an on-target shot near the end of added time in the second half to the far-right of the goal that a diving Thompson batted away before pouncing on it.

Since their last meeting, Chattanooga has gone 2-2-0, while Velocity's offense continued its momentum since the multi-goal win.

With the offense finding its stride, Velocity will need to focus on keeping their backline in check against the dangerous trio of Mayele Malango, Chevonne Marsh and Ropapa Mensah, who are all top 10 goal scorers in USL League One. Malango is also ninth in the league for shots attempted.

Velocity's new 5-4-1 formation seemed to slow down the dynamic offense last time they played, keeping any lanes from opening up and clogging the penalty area throughout the match.

Just six days after the clash with Chattanooga, Velocity FC will compete in a Jägermeister Cup match against Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC at ONE Spokane Stadium at 7 p.m. for Hometown Heroes Night.

