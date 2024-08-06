West Sixth Brewing + Lexington Sporting Club Unveil "Stadium Ale"

August 6, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







Lexington, KY - West Sixth Brewing and Lexington Sporting Club of the United Soccer League (USL) are excited to announce the launch of Stadium Ale, a new beer crafted to celebrate the passion and community spirit of Lexington soccer fans.

Stadium Ale, the official craft beer of Lexington SC, will be available at multiple areas throughout the club's new Lexington Stadium, set to open on September 8 of this year, as well as at all West Sixth taprooms and retail locations and bars throughout Lexington.

The beer is a light, refreshing ale with a subtle malt profile that yields to a hint of fruity hoppiness. Stadium Ale's smooth drinkability makes it the perfect companion for a soccer game, whether you're tailgating in the parking lot, cheering from the stand or your favorite local bar, or watching with friends at home.

"We're thrilled to partner with Lexington Sporting Club to bring Stadium Ale to life," said Ben Self, Co-Owner of West Sixth Brewing. "This beer embodies the spirit of teamwork and community that both our brewery and Lexington SC value deeply. We have fans throughout our team and can't wait to share this special beer with Lexington SC fans to enjoy it at games and beyond."

"We're excited to collaborate with West Sixth Brewing on Stadium Ale," said Kim Shelton, Lexington Sporting Club CEO. "As two organizations strongly rooted in Lexington, our mutual love for this community and the game of soccer served as a foundation of the collaboration. We're looking forward to a strong partnership with West Sixth and celebrating the spirit of Lexington."

Special Beer Release at the Lexington Stadium Site Pavilion To celebrate the release of Stadium Ale, Lexington SC and West Sixth will host a special pop-up beer garden at the new Lexington SC Youth Complex Pavilion on August 23, 2024. The event will offer fans the opportunity to be among the first to taste the new beer and see the progress of the nearly completed Lexington Stadium. Several local food trucks will also be part of the beer garden pop-up, including Bad Ass Coffee Truck, Bluegrass Kettle Masters, Nourished Folks, Sav's Chill, The Flying Waffle, and West Sixth Cantina.

Fans will also be able to purchase tickets and gear up for the opening of Lexington Stadium for Lexington SC's first home game in the USL Super League, the new women's professional soccer league, on September 8 against the Tampa Bay Sun FC. Season tickets can also be purchased online by visiting lexsporting.com/tickets.

Stadium Ale will be available for purchase starting August 23, at the pop-up beer garden. It will also be available at West Sixth Brewing taprooms, local retailers in 19.2oz cans and 12oz can 6-packs and select bars and restaurants.

For more info about West Sixth Brewing, follow them on Instagram at @westsixth or online at westsixth.com.

