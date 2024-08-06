Match Preview: Forward Madison FC vs Chattanooga Red Wolves SC

August 6, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

SETTING THE SCENE:

Forward Madison FC looks to extend their lead atop the Central Group of the USL JÃ"germeister Cup with a clash against Chattanooga Red Wolves SC. This is the seventh round of the in-season cup, and FMFC is looking to maintain their unbeaten streak at home.

THIS SEASON AGAINST CHATTANOOGA

The last time these two teams played was in the fourth round of the Jägermeister Cup. All-time leading goalscorer for the Red Wolves, Juan Galindrez, scored an acrobatic goal in the 43rd minute, securing the win for the 'Gos, 1-0, and the sixth consecutive win on the season.

'MINGOS LAST MATCH RECAP

Last weekend, Forward Madison came back to tie Union Omaha, 2-2 to stay in contention for first place in the USL League One standings. Juan Galindrez scored his second scissor kick of the season to give his squad the lead to begin the second half.

Union Omaha scored two diving headers to go ahead, but former Owl, Jake Crull, scored his first goal of the season in stoppage time to give his team one point on the road.

NEXT MATCH:

Next, Forward Madison stays at historic Breese Stevens Field to play Charlotte Independence on Wednesday, August 14th. Kickoff is at 7pm CT and tickets can still be purchased.

SNAPSHOT: #MADvCHA

Saturday, August 10th, 2024

7:00pm CT kickoff

Breese Stevens Field - Madison, WI

FOLLOW LIVE

8/10 Tickets

Streaming Video: ESPN+ or Television Wisconsin

In-game updates: @ForwardMSNFC

Stats: MADvCHA Match Center at uslleagueone.com

USL JÄGERMEISTER CUP RECORDS

MAD: 4-2-0

CHA: 1-4-1

