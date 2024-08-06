Match Preview: Forward Madison FC vs Chattanooga Red Wolves SC
August 6, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Forward Madison FC News Release
SETTING THE SCENE:
Forward Madison FC looks to extend their lead atop the Central Group of the USL JÃ"germeister Cup with a clash against Chattanooga Red Wolves SC. This is the seventh round of the in-season cup, and FMFC is looking to maintain their unbeaten streak at home.
THIS SEASON AGAINST CHATTANOOGA
The last time these two teams played was in the fourth round of the Jägermeister Cup. All-time leading goalscorer for the Red Wolves, Juan Galindrez, scored an acrobatic goal in the 43rd minute, securing the win for the 'Gos, 1-0, and the sixth consecutive win on the season.
'MINGOS LAST MATCH RECAP
Last weekend, Forward Madison came back to tie Union Omaha, 2-2 to stay in contention for first place in the USL League One standings. Juan Galindrez scored his second scissor kick of the season to give his squad the lead to begin the second half.
Union Omaha scored two diving headers to go ahead, but former Owl, Jake Crull, scored his first goal of the season in stoppage time to give his team one point on the road.
NEXT MATCH:
Next, Forward Madison stays at historic Breese Stevens Field to play Charlotte Independence on Wednesday, August 14th. Kickoff is at 7pm CT and tickets can still be purchased.
SNAPSHOT: #MADvCHA
Saturday, August 10th, 2024
7:00pm CT kickoff
Breese Stevens Field - Madison, WI
FOLLOW LIVE
8/10 Tickets
Streaming Video: ESPN+ or Television Wisconsin
In-game updates: @ForwardMSNFC
Stats: MADvCHA Match Center at uslleagueone.com
USL JÄGERMEISTER CUP RECORDS
MAD: 4-2-0
CHA: 1-4-1
