Red Wolves Wrap August Home Matches against Spokane

August 6, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Chattanooga Red Wolves SC News Release







$2 Beer Night returns to CHI Memorial Stadium this Wednesday, August 7th, the Chattanooga Red Wolves will compete on their home turf for the second time this week, against Spokane Velocity FC at 7:30 p.m. Chattanooga competed against Spokane earlier in the year, with Velocity taking the 2-1 victory. With new players Jnohope and Knapp adding a new dynamic to the team and a nearly completely healthy roster outside of three long term injuries, Chattanooga will look to secure critical league points on their home turf.

Chattanooga most recently competed on Saturday, August 3rd, against Central Valley Fuego FC. Despite Chattanooga leading in shots throughout the game, Fuego would win 2-1. Both teams began the game with great energy; however, it would be Central Valley to secure the first goal in the eighth minute of the match. With the early goal, physicality grew as the game went on. Around the 15th minute of the game, Chattanooga's Pedro Hernandez was pulled down right outside the box, which fueled Chattanooga's offense to find the back of the net. Chattanooga's Marsh, Malango, and Mensah took advantage of this momentum, testing Fuego's keeper and maintaining possession of the ball. At the 35th minute Chattanooga caught a break when Pedro Hernandez took a shot which hit off a Fuego player, resulting in an own goal in favor of Chattanooga. The first half would end 1-1. As the second half began both teams itched to find the goal that would put them in the lead. Fuego was able to find it in the 64th minute of the match taking the lead 2-1. The Red Wolves continued to pepper Central Valley with shot attempts but could not find an equalizer by the final whistle and Fuego would take three points.

Spokane Velocity most recently competed against South Georgia Tormenta FC, resulting in a 3-3 draw. The match was originally scheduled for August 3rd at 7:30pm, however, due to a lighting delay, the remainder of the match was moved to be played on August 4th. As the match resumed at the 13th minute on August 4th, Tormenta's Aaron Walker was the first to find the back of the net allowing them to take a 1-0 lead. Just six minutes later, Tormenta's Sebastián Vivas sent a cross to Pedro Fonseca to further their lead 2-0. As the first half neared the end, Spokane was able to put themselves on the board into first half stoppage time to end the first half with a 2-1 score.

Velocity opened the second half with three quick shots and scored their second equalizer in the 55th minute; however, Tormenta would retake the lead just four minutes later. Tormenta responded with additional shots as the sides began making substitutions through the 85th minute. Andre Lewis scored in the 86th minute for Spokane to even the score, followed by his side taking a 65.6% possession up to the 90th minute to grab the go-ahead, game winner. After six minutes of stoppage time, the final whistle blew and the 3-3 score would stand with the side splitting points.

After Wednesday's home matchChattanooga will compete next against Forward Madison FC on August 10th, at 8:00 p.m. for the seventh round of the USL Jägermeister Cup. The Red Wolves will travel away for the match, and will return to league play once again on the road against One Knoxville on August 16th.

ROSTER EXPECTED TO BE NEAR FULL HEALTH, OUTSIDE OF THREE LONG TERM INJURIES

After several matches missing players due to injury and red card suspensions, the Chattanooga Red Wolves eagerly anticipate the return of key players to the roster ahead of Wednesday's match against Spokane. Gustavo Fernandes returns after serving one match suspension for a red card issued on July 27th. Stefan Lukic and Lucas Coutinho, who both played limited minutes in the match against Central Valley Fuego, are expected to see more minutes. Tobi Jnohope played his first minutes for the club on Saturday, entering the match as a second half substitution.

Injuries to the Red Wolves continue to include long term unavailability of Richard Renteria, Jonny Filipe, and Omar Gomez.

$2 Beer Night Return to CHI Memorial Stadium

For this midweek matchup, fans will be able to enjoy special pricing on Coors Banquet, Miller High Life, and Natural Lite for $2.00 Beer Night. Additionally, select concession areas will sell $4.00 for Wine Wednesday, and parking will be available for $5.00.

United Soccer League One Stories from August 6, 2024

