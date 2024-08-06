Match Preview: Central Valley Fuego FC vs Union Omaha, USL Jägermeister Cup - Round 7

August 6, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

SETTING THE SCENE:

Central Valley Fuego FC hosts Union Omaha for Round 7 of the USL Jägermeister Cup at Fresno State Soccer Stadium, this Saturday August 9, 2024. Expect an action packed, love filled night as Fuego plays to the backdrop of Swipe Right Night.

HISTORY VS. UNION OMAHA

Since 2022, Fuego FC and Union Omaha have faced each other eight times, with Fuego FC holding a record of 1 win, 7 losses, and 0 draws in the series. Fuego FC's only victory came on October 15th, 2022. In these matches, Fuego FC has scored 5 goals while conceding 13. The upcoming game will be their third meeting in the 2024 season and their second encounter in the USL Jägermeister Cup. In their most recent match, Fuego FC lost 1-2 to Union Omaha in Round 3 of the USL Jägermeister Cup.

WHAT TO LOOK FOR:

Things are looking up for the Fuego boys after securing a win against Chattanooga Red Wolves and South Georgia Tormenta. Determined to continue their winning streak, expect Fuego to play an intense, high pressure match in hopes of securing their first home win against Union Omaha.

NEXT MATCH:

It's Back 2 School Night, August 16, 2024, as Central Valley Fuego FC hosts Lexington SC for Match 13 of the USL regular season at Fresno State Soccer Stadium!

SNAPSHOT: #CVvOMA

Friday, August 9, 2024

8:00 PM PT Kickoff

Fresno State Soccer Stadium - Fresno, CA

Theme Night: Swipe Right Night

FOLLOW LIVE

Streaming Video: ESPN+ or MyTV53

In-game updates: @cvfuego or @fuego_futbol

Stats: CVvOMA Match Center at uslleagueone.com

USL JÄGERMEISTER CUP RECORDS

CV: 1-1-4

OMA: 2-2-2

