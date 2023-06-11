Veliz Leads the Way in 4-2 Win

June 11, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release









Columbia Fireflies pitcher Mauricio Veliz

(Columbia Fireflies) Columbia Fireflies pitcher Mauricio Veliz(Columbia Fireflies)

COLUMBIA, SC - The Fireflies utilized a strong start from the bats and Mauricio Veliz as they took home the finale against the Salem Red Sox 4-2 Sunday evening at Segra Park.

Mauricio Veliz turned in the best start of his season so far, the righty worked a season-high five innings with a season-high eight punchouts while only allowing a single hit and one, unearned run to score.

The bullpen had a solid game too. Marcus Olivares started things off with two scoreless frames. He induced two double plays to keep the Red Sox off the board. Then Chazz Martinez (S, 1) entered the game in the eighth, allowing one run, but locking down the Red Sox 1-2-3 in the ninth with a pair of strikeouts as he earned his first save of the season.

The Fireflies got started early. Jean Ramirez led the home half of the first with a double and on the next pitch, Daniel Vazquez slapped a two-bagger to the left-center gap to put the Fireflies on the scoreboard and end a 29-inning drought where Columbia didn't have a hit with runners in scoring position.

In the second inning, the bats kept rolling. Columbia successfully executed a double steal with Roger Leyton at third and Omar Florentino at first to score the first run of the frame and then Florentino stole home later the inning to increase Columbia's lead to 3-0.

Insurance came around in the bottom of the eighth. Brett Squires smoked a one out double to left and then Roger Leyton singled to left, allowing Squires to come around and make Columbia's lead 4-2.

Salem got on the board after a pair of Florentino errors allowed Lyonell James and Yorberto Mejicano to reach base with one out. James came around on a balk from Mauricio Veliz to make the score 3-1 in the bottom of the third.

The Fireflies will head to Fayetteville to face the Woodpeckers Tuesday at 7:05 pm. Columbia will send RHP Steven Zobac (1-0, 1.82 ERA) to the bump to start the series and Fayetteville has yet to name their starters for the series.

The Fireflies will return home to Segra Park June 20 and they'll stay home through July 3 as the Fireflies battle the Fredericksburg Nationals and the Augusta GreenJackets. The homestand will house our Negro League Celebration Weekend where the Fireflies become the Newark Eagles and will play the Chattanooga Choo-Choos and will conclude with our Independence Day Celebration with a massive fireworks show. Tickets are available at FirefliesTickets.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from June 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.