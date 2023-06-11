Five-Run Third Pushes Pelicans Past GreenJackets 7-5

June 11, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







After falling behind 4-0 early, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans scored five in the third and went on to win 7-5 over the Augusta GreenJackets on Saturday night. With the win, the Pelicans moved to 33-23 and have taken four of the first five games in Augusta. The GreenJackets dropped to 27-29.

For the fourth time in five games, Felix Stevens (2-4, HR, 2 RBI) went yard as his 11th home run of the season was a two-run shot that gave the Pelicans a 5-4 lead in the top of the third. Andy Garriola (1-4, 2 RBI) brought home two runs on a single in the third inning as well.

After a rough start for Jackson Ferris, Koen Moreno (1-2) picked up his first win of the year with three shutout innings and just two hits allowed while walking four and striking out four. Saul Gonzalez earned his seventh save of the season with one earned run across his two innings.

A hot start for Augusta was led by Bryson Worrell (1-2, 2 RBI, 3 BB) after driving in two on a single in the three-run bottom of the second. E.J. Exposito (1-3, RBI, BB) also brought home one with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth to make it a one-run game.

Starting pitcher Adam Shoemaker (0-3) took the loss after allowing six runs, all unearned, in his 4 2/3 innings. Shoemaker sacrificed three hits, including the home run, while walking two and striking out four. Augusta committed four errors in the loss.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from June 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.