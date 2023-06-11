Nicasia Homers as Mudcats Lose Sixth Straight

Carolina Mudcats shortstop Kay-Lan Nicasia

(Carolina Mudcats, Credit: Neal Hock) Carolina Mudcats shortstop Kay-Lan Nicasia(Carolina Mudcats, Credit: Neal Hock)

ZEBULON, N.C. - Kay-Lan Nicasia hit a three-run home run in the sixth, Quinton Low had a double in the fifth and Shane Smith struck out three over a scoreless inning in relief, but the Fayetteville Woodpeckers homered three times while defeating the Carolina Mudcats for the sixth straight game 6-3 on Sunday afternoon at Five County Stadium.

Will Rudy started for the Mudcats (30-25) and allowed four runs in the first after giving up a two-run double to Luis Encarnacion and a two-run home run to Garrett McGowan. Rudy (L, 3-1) allowed the four early runs in the first, but went on to hold Fayetteville (25-32) scoreless over the next three innings while going four full inning with four runs, five hits, two walks and four strikeouts.

The Woodpeckers led 4-0 after the first and later added to their lead with solo home runs from Narbe Cruz in the sixth and Ricardo Balogh in the eighth.

Cruz's home run extended the Fayetteville lead to 5-0 and came off reliever Nick Merkel in the sixth. It was also his third hit of four in the game as he went 4-for-4 with two singles, a double and a home run.

Balogh's homer in the eighth came off Yerlin Rodriguez was Fayetteville's answer to Nicasia's homer as it extended the lead to 6-3.

The Mudcats ended up losing six straight in the seven-game series with their lone victory coming in the series opener. The six-game losing streak is Carolina's longest of the season. The six-game skid also pushed the Mudcats to 4.0 game back of first place Down East in the Carolina League North first half standings.

HOME RUNS:

Fayetteville: McGowan (1, 1st inning off Rudy, 1 on, 2 out); Cruz (4, 6th inning off Merkel, 0 on, 0 out); Balogh (3, 8th inning off Rodriguez, 0 on, 1 out).

Carolina: Nicasia (2, 6th inning off Fleury, 2 on, 2 out).

TOP PERFORMERS - BATTERS:

Cruz, SS (Fayetteville): 4-for-4, 2 R, 1 2B, 1 HR, 1 RBI

McGowan, 1B (Fayetteville): 1-for-2, 1 R, 1 HR, 2 RBI

Balogh, 3B (Fayetteville): 1-for-3, 2 R, 1 HR, 1 RBI

Encarnacion, L, LF (Fayetteville): 1-for-4, 1 R, 1 2B, 2 RBI

Nicasia, RF (Carolina): 1-for-4, 1 R, 1 HR, 3 RBI

Low, DH (Carolina): 1-for-3, 1 2B

TOP PERFORMERS - PITCHERS:

Guilfoil (Fayetteville): 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO

Perez, B (Fayetteville): 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO

Taylor, A (W, 3-2) (Fayetteville): 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO

Ford (Fayetteville): 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO

Merkel (Carolina): 2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO

Rodriguez (Carolina): 2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO

Smith (Carolina): 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO

SCORING:

Woodpeckers 1st (Woodpeckers 4, Mudcats 0) -- Zachary Cole walks. Jackson Loftin flies out to Jace Avina. Zachary Cole caught stealing 2nd base, Jose Sibrian to Jadher Areinamo. Ricardo Balogh walks. Narbe Cruz singles through the hole at second base, Ricardo Balogh to 2nd. Luis Encarnacion doubles to left-center field, Ricardo Balogh scores; Narbe Cruz scores. Garrett McGowan hits a home run to right field on a 2-1 pitch, Luis Encarnacion scores. John Garcia lines out to Kay-Lan Nicasia.

(4 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB)

Woodpeckers 6th (Woodpeckers 5, Mudcats 0) -- Narbe Cruz hits a home run to left field on a 3-1 pitch. Luis Encarnacion flies out to Kay-Lan Nicasia. Sandro Gaston singles to right field. John Garcia grounds into double play, Jadher Areinamo to Jesus Parra, Sandro Gaston out at 2nd, John Garcia out at 1st.

(1 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB)

Mudcats 6th (Woodpeckers 5, Mudcats 3) -- Pitcher Change: Jose Fleury replaces Kasey Ford. Jadher Areinamo singles to left-center field. Luke Adams strikes out swinging. Hedbert Perez strikes out swinging. Jace Avina walks, Jadher Areinamo to 2nd. Kay-Lan Nicasia hits a home run to right field on a 3-1 pitch, Jadher Areinamo scores; Jace Avina scores. Quinton Low grounds out to Sandro Gaston.

(3 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB)

Woodpeckers 8th (Woodpeckers 6, Mudcats 3) -- Jackson Loftin grounds out, Jadher Areinamo to Jesus Parra. Ricardo Balogh hits a home run to right field on a 2-0 pitch. Narbe Cruz singles to left field. Luis Encarnacion flies out to Hedbert Perez. Wild pitch by Yerlin Rodriguez, Narbe Cruz to 2nd. Sandro Gaston grounds out, Jadher Areinamo to Jesus Parra.

(1 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB)

