Vassar Sets AppleSox' Strikeout Record in Shutout Win Over Kamloops

July 24, 2024 - West Coast League (WCL)

The Wenatchee AppleSox earned their fourth straight victory with a 15-0 triumph over the Kamloops NorthPaws on Tuesday night at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium.

Quincy Vassar (2-3) struck out six in six scoreless innings to earn his first win at home this summer and second vs. Kamloops. His third strikeout of the game was the 111th in his AppleSox' career to move him past Hunter Boyd (2017-18) for the most strikeouts in team history.

Karsten Sweum, Josh Mejia and Conner Ashworth followed Vassar with singular scoreless innings apiece. Sweum retired the side in order in the seventh, Mejia punched out while stranding two runners in the eighth and Ashworth punched out the side in the ninth.

Wenatchee () scored in every inning from the second through the sixth and scored nine-or-more runs for a fourth straight game. The AppleSox plated five runs in the third and four in the fifth to plate at least four runs in an inning for the fifth and sixth times in the last four games.

Aidan Dougherty led the offensive onslaught with a 6-RBI game. He also walked twice to reach base safely in all five of his plate appearances. Dougherty finished 3 RBI away from breaking Wenatchee's single-game record. He singled in a run in the fourth and later scored on a steal of third and a throwing error into left field. The incoming junior at UConn cleared the bases with a 3-RBI triple in the fifth before driving in a pair on another single in the sixth.

Dougherty drew a walk after Max Hartman's leadoff single in the third to set the table for Evan Cloyd, who tripled both men in before scoring himself a batter later when James Castagnola launched his first home run of the season over the left-field fence. Kanoa Morisaki nearly went deep three batters later off the right-field fence but settled for a two-out RBI double for the his first knock of a three-hit night.

Matthew Henning joined the fun late by pinch-hitting for Hartman non the fifth after Hartman finished 2-for-3 with two stolen bases and two runs. Henning recorded back-to-back bases-loaded RBI singles in the fifth and sixth in his second game in WCL action.

The AppleSox still hold the best record in the North Division and remain in first place in the second half after already having won the first half and locked up a postseason berth. Wenatchee will host Game 2 of the North Division Series on Sunday, Aug. 11 at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium and goes for its 10th series win on Wednesday night at 6:35. Tickets for Mental Health Awareness Night are available at applesox.com/schedule.

