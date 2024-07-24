Pippins Baseball: Three Big Days at the Orchard this Weekend

July 24, 2024 - West Coast League (WCL)

Yakima Valley Pippins News Release







Hawaiian Night, Trading Cards and Our Final Sunday Funday on Tap This Week!

After an 11-day break away from The Orchard, the Pippins return this weekend with three big days and a crucial WCL South Division series against the Bend Elks as Yakima Valley works to remain alive in the West Coast League playoff hunt! Purchase tickets for any game at the box office, by using the ticket links below, or at any time at PippinsTickets.com, the only official online source for Pippins single-game tickets!

Here's what's on tap:

Friday, July 26: The temperatures are cooling off a bit, making it perfect for Hawaiian Night, presented by Heritage University. The first 1,000 fans will receive a free Pippins Hawaiian shirt, and fireworks will follow the first of three games against the Bend Elks. Get tickets today and get ready to luau!

Saturday, July 27: It's Pippins Trading Card Night, presented by Ron's Coin and Collectibles. The first 250 fans receive a poster sheet of Pippins Trading Cards, featuring members of the 2024 team. It's a must-have for Pippins fans!

Sunday, July 28: It's our final Strike Out Hunger Sunday and Sunday Funday, presented by Fred Meyer. Youth 12 and younger get in free when donating one nonperishable food item per child and accompanied by a paying adult. All food donated to Northwest Harvest. Youth can run bases after game.

Monday, July 15: Youth Sports Night, presented by Apple Valley News Now, is not only for youth baseball and softball players, but for any youth sports participant around the Yakima Valley! All youth 14 and younger wearing a youth sports jersey can purchase a general admission ticket for $5 with a paying adult!

