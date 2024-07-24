Walla Walla Pitching Too Sweet for Pippins

July 24, 2024 - West Coast League (WCL)

WALLA WALLA, Washington - Yakima Valley saw a pitching masterpiece by Walla Walla in game one of the Battle of the Basin on Tuesday night, as three Sweets pitchers combined for 10 strikeouts en route to a 10-1 win for the home team.

Walla Walla earned the victory in the opener of the three-game Battle of the Basin series at Borleske Stadium. In June, the Pippins won two of the three Battle of the Basin games at Yakima County Stadium. The series is now tied with two games remaining.

The Sweets got the scoring going in the second frame.

Kolby Felix and Chipper Beck scored on a 2-RBI single from Kennedy Hara. The hit was costly, however, as Hara left the game with an injury a short time later. The Sweets' starting third baseman appeared to slide hard into second, and couldn't return to the game when the home team was back on defense.

The Sweets extended the lead to 3-0 with another run in the third. Stephen Hom came around on an RBI single from Felix.

The Pipps scored in the top of the fourth, but it was the lone run that they score. Owen Egan flied out to center field, scoring Zack Blaszak. It was the UCLA product's sixth RBI of the summer.

Walla Walla scored seven unanswered runs the rest of the game, alongside more dominant pitching.

Two runs scored in the sixth and in the seventh innings, as the Sweets took a 7-1 lead. That stretch was highlighted by a couple of putouts that brought in runs, and some tough bases-loaded situations for the Pippins pitching staff.

Two walks with the bases juiced allowed the runs in the seventh inning, as David Mysza and Hom were able to score thanks to some free passes delivered by the Pipps. The walks were the Achilles' heel for the Pipps in this game, as the staff finished with 12 walks allowed.

In the eighth inning, Walla Walla brought in three more when Davis Mauzy, Mysza and Hom scored. It was the first time Walla Walla plated 10 runs since their 12-0 victory over Kamloops on June 28.

On the mound, Justin Cuellar made his first start of the season for Yakima Valley. He was pitted against a future UCLA teammate and fellow incoming freshman Rex Solle from the Sweets.

Cuellar tossed 4.0 innings and allowed three earned runs with four walks and two strikeouts. On the other side, Solle cooked while he was out on the field. The righty delivered six full innings of work and gave up just one run with eight strikeouts.

The Pipps used four more pitchers after Cuellar was finished, including Carl Moland-Kovash. The Whitman arm went two innings and was followed by Logan Smith.

The Tacoma Community College pitcher tossed just one inning before being replaced by Keegan Edler. After his two innings, Edler was replaced by Nic Lewandowski to finish the game.

The relievers combined for eight of the 12 walks for the Pippins pitching staff and allowed seven of the 10 runs for Walla Walla.

Offensively, Yakima Valley only found three hits. They came from Dom Longo, Blaszak and Mauricio Guardado. The Pipps finished just 3-for-30 at the plate.

