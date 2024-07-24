HarbourCats One Step Away from Sweep in Port Angeles

Port Angeles, WA - Two down, one more to go - for a road series sweep and a .500 record on the six-game road trip.

The Victoria HarbourCats avoided a ninth inning scare from the host Lefties before closing out a 5-2 win Tuesday night in WCL action in Port Angeles. The night before, the HarbourCats posted a decisive 7-1 victory.

The HarbourCats scored two runs in the fifth inning, one in the sixth and two more in the seventh. The Lefties got single runs in the fifth and seventh and had two runners on base in the ninth inning but Brett Harvey got a series of pop ups to escape.

Victoria outhit Port Angeles 10-5.

Michelle Artzberger reached base four times, on three hits and a hit by pitch, and drove in a run - he's batting .409 on the season.

Michael Crossland was 2-4 with a double and two runs and Sky Collins had two hits.

All-Star right-hander Carson Cormier started the game and was dominant, going 4.1 innings with two hits, one walk and two strikeouts, and one unearned run. Jacob Thompson and Harvey completed the pitching duties, combining to limit Port Angeles to five hits total, two of them in the ninth inning.

The HarbourCats are five games into a six-game road trip to Ridgefield and Port Angeles, and return home on Friday July 26, at 6:35 pm to begin a three-game home stand against the Kamloops North Paws.

That game kicks off "Kids Free Weekend" where all kids 12 and under get in free thanks to Peninsula Co-op. Simply come to the gate on any of the three game days, or get your tickets for these games in advance at the HarbourCats office. The Kids Free option is NOT available on-line.

REMINDER: If you have HarbourCats ticket vouchers of any kind, 10-game flex packs, or season ticket equivalent vouchers, just a reminder that all vouchers must be used for any of our remaining nine home games. Should we make playoffs, vouchers are not eligible for any games no matter where they are played. You can exchange your vouchers in advance for game tickets at the HarbourCats office at 101-1814 Vancouver Street.

