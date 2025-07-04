AppleSox Beat Redmond in Non-League Play

July 4, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

Wenatchee defeats the Redmond Dudes 11-2 in non-league action Thursday evening.

Adam Haight, brother of former AppleSox player Andrew, went 2-5 in his debut. Ethan Thomas went 3-4 with a double and three RBI. Cade Martinez went 2-3 with a double and an RBI.

Joe Schuyleman earned the win giving up two runs on four hits with two strikeouts over two innings of work. He relieved Luke Sterkel who tossed four scoreless innings giving up just a hit and a walk with five strikeouts.

The 'Sox got on the board in the first with a double by Martinez. He took third and scored on a wild pitch, Thomas brought home Haight for a 2-0 score.

Wenatchee scored three more in the 2nd, highlighted by a two-run Thomas single. The 'Sox had two more scored in the third, and four in the eighth.

Wenatchee begins the second half on the road with a visit to the Kelowna Falcons at 6:35 p.m. before returning home for a three-game series against the Kamloops Northpaws Tuesday July 8-10.







