Cats Crush Raptors in 20-5 Rout

July 4, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

Victoria HabourCats News Release







RIDGEFIELD, WA - On the Fourth of July, the Victoria HarbourCats scored four times as many runs as the Ridgefield Raptors, winning the series opener 20-5.

The fun started in the top of the third inning when the HarbourCats brought 13 batters to the plate and put up nine runs in the frame. Xander "Boogie" McAfee (Texas Arlington) opened up the scoring with an RBI single to make it 1-0. Boogie also had an RBI double later in the inning.

Logan Shepherd (Mercer U) and Dillon Lopez (St Mary's) drove in one run each with singles, while Tanner Beltowski (Westmont) and Connor Ross (Cal Baptist) each hit two-run singles in the inning. Garrett Brooks (St Mary's) drove in his first run of the season with a double.

The Victoria offence was relentless this afternoon as they put up five more runs in the fourth inning to extend their advantage to 14-0. Shepherd's RBI single was followed by a Jack Johnson (Baylor) sacrifice fly. Boogie McAfee then hit his second RBI double of the game, and Beltowski smacked a triple to the wall to score another run.

Johnson has reached base in all 24 games he has played this season.

Shea Lake (West Texas A&M) started the game for Victoria and was fantastic through his first four innings of work, surrendering just two hits. He retired the first two batters in the fifth but then pitched into trouble. After the next two Raptors reached base, Taylor Takata hit an RBI single to get the home team on the board. Andrew Estrella then hit a three-run home run to the opposite field to make it 14-4 and put an end to Lake's outing.

Marcus Janovsky (UBC) pitched the next 2-1/3 innings and gave up one run on three hits while striking out a pair.

If you thought that complacency would become an issue for the HarbourCats' offence after 14 runs, you would be sorely mistaken. The visitors tacked on another five runs in the seventh inning through a two-run single by Johnson and a three-run home run from Ross.

Ross had four hits, five RBIs, and scored three runs.

Shepherd drove in his third run of the game in the eighth inning on a sacrifice fly, pushing the lead to 20-5. The designated hitter, along with McAfee and Lopez, recorded three hits in the game. Beltowski drove in four runs and had two hits, increasing his season average to .342. The shortstop has two or more hits in five of his last seven games.

Dustin Davidson (Brookhaven) completed the final two innings, facing the minimum, giving up just one hit.

Thomas Bridges (Northwestern U) is the projected HarbourCats starter for game two tomorrow against the Raptors at 6:35 PM. The right-hander will enter the game with a 0.45 ERA in 20 innings of work this season.

The HarbourCats are back home for an exciting weekend series against the Kelowna Falcons Friday, July 11 at 6:35 PM. Friday is Harvey's Birthday, Saturday is a Fireworks night, and Sunday's matinee is the always popular Bark in the Park game, where all dogs are welcome! Get tickets at harbourcats.com/tickets.

Season Tickets, 10 and 32-Game Flex Passes and Single Game Tickets are now on sale for all 33 home games and four "Showcase" events through the HarbourCats' new and one-and-only ticketing partner SHOWPASS at harbourcats.com/tickets.

Tickets and merchandise can also be purchased in person at the HarbourCats office at 101-1814 Vancouver Street or by calling 778-265-0327.







West Coast League Stories from July 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.