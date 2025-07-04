Cats Dominance Continues with Sweep of Owls

West Coast League (WCL)

Victoria HabourCats







VICTORIA, B.C. - The Victoria HarbourCats completed the sweep of the Nanaimo NightOwls with an 8-3 win Thursday night. This series was all about the offence, with the Cats putting up 31 runs in these three games.

JC Allen (UC San Diego) has been Nanaimo's worst nightmare this week, and he continued his hot streak in the top of the first with an RBI single to make it 1-0. The first baseman had eight hits, two home runs, and nine RBIs in this three-game series.

Jack Johnson (Baylor) doubled the lead with an RBI single up the middle to give the home team a 2-0 lead after one. He has reached base safely in all 23 games he has played this season. The third baseman drove in his second run of the game in the third inning with an RBI groundout, making it 3-0 HarbourCats.

Jake Butler (George Mason) started for the first time since June 27 and came to the plate with the bases loaded in the fourth. The sophomore smacked a two-run single to left to increase the lead to 5-0. Allen's RBI groundout later in the frame extended the lead to 6-0.

Xander "Boogie" McAfee's second hit of the evening was an RBI single in the fifth inning. Later in the inning, Hudson Shupe (Gonzaga) hit a sacrifice fly to give Victoria a resounding 8-0 lead. McAfee, Butler, and Shupe all had two hits tonight.

Logan Saloman (Nevada) made his second start of the season after throwing five innings of one-run ball last week against the Edmonton Riverhawks. He was even better tonight, shutting the door on the Owls for five innings, surrendering just five hits and striking out three. He recorded his second win of the campaign.

A Jacob Hayes' two-run shot in the eighth and Tyler Arnold's solo shot in the ninth gave the NightOwls three consolation runs, but it was too little, too late as the Cats closed it out for the 8-3 victory.

Carson Burks (Hill College) struck out a pair over three innings of relief, and Jalen Sami (Golden Tide) pitched the ninth inning, striking out three.

The HarbourCats improve to 3-0 in the second half of the season as they begin a six-game road trip. They are in Ridgefield Friday-Sunday to take on the Raptors, and then will stay south of the border to take on the Lefties in Port Angeles from Monday-Wednesday

The HarbourCats are back home for an exciting weekend series against the Kelowna Falcons Friday, July 11 at 6:35 PM. Friday is Harvey's Birthday, Saturday is a Fireworks night, and Sunday's matinee is the always popular Bark in the Park game, where all dogs are welcome! Get tickets at harbourcats.com/tickets.

Season Tickets, 10 and 32-Game Flex Passes and Single Game Tickets are now on sale for all 33 home games and four "Showcase" events through the HarbourCats' new and one-and-only ticketing partner SHOWPASS at harbourcats.com/tickets.

Tickets and merchandise can also be purchased in person at the HarbourCats office at 101-1814 Vancouver Street or by calling 778-265-0327.







