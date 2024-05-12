Vargas Slam Lifts OKC

Miguel Vargas hit a grand slam in the sixth inning that provided the eventual game-winning runs in a 7-4 win for the Oklahoma City Baseball Club against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys Sunday afternoon at Constellation Field. Sugar Land (25-14) took the game's first lead on a RBI single by César Salazar in the first inning, but OKC quickly responded with Andre Lipcius leading off the second inning with a solo home run out to center field to tie the game, 1-1. A RBI double by Vargas put Oklahoma City in front and Trey Sweeney followed with a RBI single for a 3-1 OKC advantage in the third inning. Oklahoma City (23-16) left the bases loaded in the fifth inning and went on to load the bases again in the sixth inning when Vargas connected on a grand slam out to left field for a 7-1 lead. A three-run homer by Sugar Land's David Hensley in the bottom of the sixth inning cut OKC's lead to three runs. Sugar Land would go on to bring the tying run to the plate with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, but OKC pitcher Michael Petersen got Cooper Hummel to line out to second baseman Jonathan Araúz to end the game.

Of Note:

-Sunday's win gave Oklahoma City a 3-3 split in the road series against Pacific Coast League-leading Sugar Land. Oklahoma City won the finale following back-to-back losses and now trails Sugar Land by two games in the standings.

-Miguel Vargas finished with a game-high three hits going 3-for-4 with a double and grand slam along with a season-high five RBI. He reached base four times as he was also hit by a pitch and scored two runs. The grand slam was both Oklahoma City's and Vargas' second of the season after he hit the first grand slam of his career April 2 against Albuquerque in OKC. Sunday's home run was his eighth of the season and his three hits tied his season-high mark. The five RBI were his most in a single game since racking up eight RBI July 25, 2021 while with Double-A Tulsa against Northwest Arkansas and marked the third time in his career he has finished with five or more RBI in a game. He is the fifth OKC player this season to record five or more RBI in a game.

-Andre Lipcius hit his 10th home run of the season, becoming the second Oklahoma City player to reach double-digit homers, trailing Ryan Ward's team-leading 12 home runs. Over his last four games, Lipcius is 7-for-18 (.389) with three doubles, a home run, seven RBI and eight runs scored. Since April 23, Lipcius has 26 hits, including nine extra-base hits, 19 RBI and 18 runs scored over 17 games, batting 26-for-73 (.356) with 10 multi-hit games.

-Five of OKC's seven runs Sunday scored via two home runs as Oklahoma City finished with its third multi-homer game in the last 10 games. Oklahoma City now has 11 home runs through the first 11 games of May and moved into a tie with Sugar Land with a league-leading 55 home runs so far this season.

-Hunter Feduccia hit safely in each of his four games during the Sugar Land series, batting .500 (8-for-16) with a double, triple, homer, three walks and seven RBI. He went 1-for-3 Sunday with a walk and scored a run.

Next Up: Oklahoma City continues its road trip and opens a six-game series against the Sacramento River Cats at 2:05 p.m. CT Tuesday at Sutter Health Park. Live radio coverage of each OKC Baseball Club game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

