Rainiers End Road Trip on High Note

May 12, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

RENO, NV - The Tacoma Rainiers (21-18) took the series finale over the Reno Aces (19-20) by a score of 7-4, Sunday at Greater Nevada Field.

Neither team got on the board through the first four innings, as Casey Lawrence and Chris Ellis matched each other pitch-for-pitch.

Michael Papierski broke the scoreless tie in the top of the fifth, clubbing a two-run home run to put Tacoma ahead. Dominic Canzone followed Papierski with an RBI double to make it 3-0 in favor of the Rainiers.

They doubled their lead in the top of the sixth, scoring three more times on singles from Michael Chavis and Isiah Gilliam along with a wild pitch. Reno answered with their first two runs of the game in their half of the sixth, scoring on a solo home run from Adrian Del Castillo and a ground out to make it 6-2.

Both teams put up a run in the seventh, Tacoma on a solo home run from Cade Marlowe and the Aces on an RBI single from Kyle Garlick. Reno scored on an error in the ninth to make it 7-4, but that is where it would stay, as Brett de Geus recorded the final out to earn Tacoma the win.

POSTGAME NOTES: Casey Lawrence earned his first win of the season today, moving to 1-4 on the year. He allowed just two earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three over 5.2 innings. Dominic Canzone went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI in his second game on Major League rehab with Tacoma. Michael Chavis extended his hitting streak to a season-long seven games, going 2-for-3 with two runs scored, an RBI and a walk this afternoon.

Tacoma will get the day off tomorrow and travel home to start a six-game series against the Salt Lake Bees. First pitch from Cheney Stadium on Tuesday night is set for 6:05 pm. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.

