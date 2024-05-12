Isotopes Roll Past Chihuahuas, 10-5

El Paso, TX - The Isotopes raced out to a 10-1 lead in the sixth inning and coasted to a 10-5 triumph over the El Paso Chihuahuas on Mother's Day Sunday afternoon at Southwest University Park. Albuquerque ensured a split in the six-game series for their second time in as many trips to El Paso.

Drew Romo and Sam Hilliard homered to pace the offense, while Grant Lavigne added three hits and Michael Toglia broke the contest open with a three-run triple.

Topes Scope:

- The Isotopes scored in double-digits for the third time this series, and it was the 10th occurrence in 2024. Their last four victories have come when scoring 10 or more runs. In contrast, Albuquerque has been held to three or fewer runs in five of their last nine contests.

- Over the last two seasons, Albuquerque has won seven of eight day games in El Paso, outscoring the Chihuahuas 62-36.

- The Isotopes finished with 16 hits, tied for their third-most in a contest this year (also: March 31 vs. El Paso, April 25 vs. Oklahoma City). It was their second-most knocks in a road game during the campaign (most: 17, May 8 at El Paso).

- Albuquerque registered an extra-base hit for the 63rd consecutive contest dating back to Aug. 29, 2023 at Sacramento, the fifth-longest streak in team history.

- Toglia is 7-for-21 with five extra-base hits (a triple and two homers) and 11 RBI over his last five games.

- Romo was 3-for-5 with a double and solo homer, his fifth game with at least three knocks this season. Romo has produced a slash line of .429/.432/.659 with 10 doubles, a triple, three homers and 16 RBI over his last 22 games, with 13 multi-hit performances during the stretch.

- Lavigne tallied his second three-hit game of the season (also: May 7 at El Paso). He recorded at least one base hit in four of five contests played against the Chihuahuas this week.

- Willie MacIver was 2-for-4 and has registered three consecutive multi-hit performances for the first time since May 22-24, 2019 for Low-A Asheville. MacIver is 7-for-11 with a homer and four RBI during this hot stretch.

- Hilliard's homer was his 70th in an Isotopes uniform, nine away from tying Mike Busch (79, 1992-95) for most by an Albuquerque Triple-A player. He was 2-for-4, recording his 16th multi-hit game of the campaign, tied with Coco Montes for the club lead.

- Hunter Stovall played the outfield for the first time since May 23, 2023 vs. Round Rock. He handled the only fly ball hit his way, and also chipped in with an RBI single.

- Toglia's triple was Albuquerque's 19th of the season, tops in all of Minor League Baseball. They have tallied at least one three-bagger in back-to-back contests after legging out just one in their previous seven games.

- Romo was caught stealing on the Isotopes lone attempt of the day. It is the sixth time they have gone back-to-back games without a swipe in 2024.

- Albuquerque left 13 runners on base to tie a season-high reached on three previous occassions, most recently May 7 at El Paso.

- At the plate, the Isotopes struck out just four times, their fewest since Aug. 1, 2023 vs. Las Vegas (four). The pitching staff also only fanned four El Paso hitters, their fourth time this series with a quartet or fewer.

- The Isotopes set a team record by playing 12 consecutive away games in the same location. They were scheduled for back-to-back six-game road trips to Sugar Land in September 2022, but two of those contests were rained out and not made up.

On Deck: The Isotopes return home to begin a six-game series against Sugar Land (AAA Astros) on Tuesday. First pitch for the first five contests is set for 6:35 pm, before the finale at 1:35 on Sunday.

