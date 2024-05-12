Cavanaugh Helps Cats To 4-2 Win

SALT LAKE CITY - The Sacramento River Cats ended their five-game losing streak on Saturday night, and Drew Cavanaugh had a lot to say about it. Playing in his second career Triple-A game, Cavanaugh went 3-for-4 and drive in three of the four River Cats runs, including the final two on a game-winning two-run single with two outs in the ninth, as Sacramento earned a 4-2 win over the Salt Lake Bees at Smith's Ballpark.

The River Cats opened the scoring in the first when David Villar drove a double to the left field corner and scored Marco Luciano from first on a bang-bang play at the plate. The Bees tied it in the second on a two-out throwing error by David Villar, who threw wide of first base with two outs to allow a run to score. The run was unearned for River Cats starter Tommy Romero who was masterful, going five innings and allowing the unearned run on four hits while striking out four.

Sacramento grabbed the lead back in the fifth when Cavananaugh hit an RBI single to left to make it 2-1. It was the final run allowed by Bees starter Houston Harding, who allowed two runs on four hits while striking out two in 4 2/3 innings.

The Bees would tie it in the sixth when Juan Sanchez uncorked a wild pitch with the bases loaded and two outs. It was the only run allowed by Sanchez in his lone inning as he allowed one hit and walked three.

With the score knotted 2-2 in the ninth, Cavanaugh stepped to the plate with two in scoring position and two out and delivered the game-winning two-run single off former Giants farmhand Jose Marte (0-2), giving the River Cats a 4-2 advantage. Marte would suffer the loss after allowing the two runs in his lone inning of work.

Spencer Bivens (3-0) took over for Sanchez beginning in the seventh and worked three scoreless frames, retiring the final eight batters he faced in earning the win.

The River Cats and Bees close out their series on Sunday afternoon at Smith's Ballpark, with first pitch set for 12:05 p.m. PT.

