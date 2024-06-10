Two Scoreless Outings Earn Romero PCL Pitcher of the Week

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Two formidable appearances by Sacramento River Cats right-hander Tommy Romero have earned him recognition from the Pacific Coast League, as his 11.2 scoreless innings and 10 strikeouts have earned Romero the honor of PCL Pitcher of the Week for June 3-9 as announced by MiLB on Monday.

Romero drew starts in the series opener and finale, opening the week with 5.0 run-free innings on June 4 while scattering three hits and a pair of walks with four strikeouts. The Eastern Florida State product followed up that performance with perhaps his best outing of the season on Sunday, kickstarting Sacramento's seventh shutout win of the season with 6.2 innings while punching out six with only two hits and two walks allowed. It was not only the longest outing of the season by a River Cats pitcher, but it also marked the first Sacramento quality start of 2024.

For Romero it was his eighth total scoreless outing of the season, helping the 26-year-old to reclaim his hold on not just the best ERA in the PCL but all of Triple-A, as his 2.83 ERA (19 ER in 60.1 IP) is tied with Chad Patrick of the Nashville Sounds (OAK) for the league lead.

This marks the first PCL weekly honor for the Fort Lauderdale, Fla. native, though Romero does have one other Triple-A weekly award as he was tabbed the International League Pitcher of the Week while with the Durham Bulls (TB) on Sept. 12, 2021.

Today's weekly recognition is the third of the season for the River Cats, as Romero joins right-hander Mason Black who was also picked as the PCL Pitcher of the Week on April 15 for his performance against El Paso at home on April 12 when he spun five hitless frames with seven strikeouts. The other honor belongs to Tyler Fitzgerald, who was tabbed the PCL Player of the Week on May 27 for his incredible series at El Paso.

That leaves Sacramento just one weekly award shy of the four they earned last season, as former left-hander Kyle Harrison was twice named the PCL Pitcher of the Week during May 2023 while both Fitzgerald and outfielder Heliot Ramos collected PCL Player of the Week honors once.

After a road trip to Reno for six games from June 11-16, fans can catch Romero and the River Cats close out the first half of the season at Sutter Health Park against the Round Rock Express (TEX) from June 17-23. Sacramento is just two games behind the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (HOU) for the first half title, putting ever-more importance on the final two weeks of the first half. Single-game tickets are available by calling the River Cats Ticket Hotline at (916) 371-HITS (4487), by emailing tickets@rivercats.com, or by visiting the Sutter Health Park ticket office.

