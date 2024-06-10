The Office Night, Nevada Football Softball Game, Pride Night and Father's Day Celebration Headline Exciting Week at Greater Nevada Field

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces will open a six-game series against the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, at Greater Nevada Field, beginning on Tuesday, June 11th.

Headlined by The Office Night, the Reno Aces promotional schedule for the upcoming homestand includes a pre-game charity softball game with Nevada Football and Pride Night and a Micheladas de Reno game; Greater Nevada Field will have fun for all ages this week.

A complete promotional detail for the upcoming Reno Aces homestand is below.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Fireworks Friday, presented by Panasonic Energy and Ten Country 97.3 in partnership with Pyro Guys, Inc.

Friday, June 14th - vs. Sacramento River Cats at 6:35 p.m.

Every Friday home game will feature pre-, during, and post-game fireworks.

Super Saturdays, presented by KOLO 8 News Now and The River 103.7

The Office Night - Saturday, June 15th - vs. Sacramento River Cats at 6:35 p.m.

Featuring a "World's Best Boss" coffee mug giveaway, while supplies last. Fans are encouraged to arrive early.

The Aces will be wearing special "The Office" inspired jerseys on-field which will be auctioned to benefit local charities. Fans can bid on these jerseys by visiting RenoAces.com or texting "AUCTION" to 21003. Standard text and data rates may apply.

"The Office" inspired video board graphics, videos, and sounds will also be featured in-stadium.

Micheladas de Reno presented by Travel Nevada, Telemundo and Juan 101.7

Tuesday, June 11th - vs. Sacramento River Cats at 6:35 p.m.

The team will take the field in their all victory-blue uniforms for the second of five scheduled Micheladas games this season at Greater Nevada Field.

More information, details, and tickets about the new brand can be found at www.MicheladasdeReno.com.

Nevada Wolf Pack Football vs. Local Law Enforcement Charity Softball Game

Thursday, June 13th - vs. Sacramento River Cats at 6:35 p.m.

Proceeds will benefit Northern Nevada Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.). Tickets can be purchased on RenoAces.com or directly through this link.

Doors will open for attendees at 3:00 p.m. The softball game will commence at 3:30 p.m. and is expected to conclude by 5:00 p.m. As part of their ticket purchase, attendees will then can enjoy the Reno Aces game against the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, starting at 6:35 p.m.

Pride Night presented by Northern Nevada Public Health

Thursday, June 13th - vs. Sacramento River Cats at 6:35 p.m.

The Aces' have teamed up with local businesses and non-profits to celebrate diversity at Greater Nevada Field on this night.

Father's Day Celebration presented by Waste Management

Sunday, June 16th -- vs. Sacramento River Cats at 1:05 p.m.

All ticket holders are invited for a memorable catch on the field pregame, running from 11:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

June's Daily Deals will offer fans special experiences or pricing for every Aces' home game throughout the month:

June Daily Deals

Taco Tuesdays, presented by JOIN, Inc. and Alice 96.5

Fans can enjoy 2 street tacos for $8.00.

Wild Wednesdays, presented by Wild 102.9 FM

$10.29 infield reserve tickets every Wednesday using code "WILD" at www.RenoAces.com.

Coors Light Throwback Thursdays, presented by 2 News Nevada & KBUL 98.1 FM

The Aces' will take the field as the Reno Silver Sox every Thursday home game at Greater Nevada Field. $2 Coors Light draft beers and merchandise will be available.

Fireworks Fridays, presented by Panasonic Energy and Ten Country 97.3 in partnership with Pyro Guys, Inc.

Super Saturdays, presented by KOLO 8 News Now and The River 103.7

Family Sundays, presented by Tesla and SUNNY 106.9 FM:

Kids Run the Bases presented by Model Dairy postgame for all 12 years old or younger.

$1 Hot Dogs

Season-Long Military Discount - $3 OFF per ticket purchase, up to six (6) tickets, for active or retired military members with valid ID at Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office or by purchasing online.

Tickets for the entire Reno Aces 2024 home schedule are now on sale via www.RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

