Mariachis Night, Juneteenth Celebration, Father's Day and Two Fireworks Shows Highlight Upcoming Homestand

June 10, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







The Albuquerque Isotopes begin their final homestand of the first half tomorrow at 6:35 pm with the first contest of a six-game set against the El Paso Chihuahuas, affiliate of the San Diego Padres. Outlined day-by-day, here's the lineup of special events taking place over the homestand:

Tomorrow, June 11 at 6:35 pm

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Wednesday, June 12 at 6:35 pm

Prostate Cancer Awareness Night

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Thursday, June 13 at 6:35 pm

Blake's Lotaburger All-Ages Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Friday, June 14 at 6:35 pm

Juneteenth Celebration - Join us as we celebrate and remember this historic day in our nation's history

Clear Cross-Body Bag giveaway, courtesy of AARP (first 2,500 fans)

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Saturday, June 15 at 6:35 pm

Mariachis de Nuevo México, presented by Modelo Especial - Amigos Night, bring your friends to the ballpark!

Post-Game Fireworks Show, presented by Eastern New Mexico and the City of Portales (weather permitting)

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Sunday, June 16 at 6:05 pm

Father's Day Pre-Game Catch on the Field (5:00-5:30 PM)

Post-Game Fireworks Show (weather permitting)

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

Ticket Availability

Tickets are still available for each game of the homestand. Fans may visit abqisotopes.com or stop by the Isotopes Park Box Office.

