Aces Drop Series Finale to Rainiers in 7-4 Loss

May 12, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







Reno, Nev. - After clinching the series on Saturday, the Reno Aces (19-20) were taken down by the Tacoma Rainiers (21-18) in a 7-4 defeat in Sunday's series finale at Greater Nevada Field.

Despite the loss, Adrian Del Castillo brought in four hits in five at-bats including two doubles and a 449-foot solo home run to centerfield off Casey Lawrence. The Miami native is now slashing .356/.396/.637 with seven home runs and 26 RBI this season.

Chris Ellis took the loss on Sunday, allowing three runs on six hits and three walks in 5.0 innings of work, he punched out three. The right-hander shut out the Rainiers through the first four innings but ran into trouble in the fifth after giving up a 2-run long shot to Michael Papierski. Ellis now owns a 5.71 ERA with a 10:9 K:BB in 2024.

The Aces will now hit the road for a two-week road trip starting in Round Rock to take on the Express, the Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, with the series beginning on Tuesday, May 14th.

Aces Notables

* Adrian Del Castillo: 4-for-5, 2 R, 2 2B, 1 HR, 1 RBI

