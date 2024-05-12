Express Drop Series Finale to Aviators, 6-3

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (21-17) fell 6-3 in Sunday's series finale against the Las Vegas Aviators (8-21) at Dell Diamond . Despite the loss, Round Rock won the series four games to two.

Round Rock reliever RHP Reid Birlingmair (0-1, 27.00) was tagged with a blown-save loss after allowing four runs, three of which were earned, to score on two hits and two walks while recording one out. Las Vegas reliever RHP Michel Otañez (2-0, 4.02) got the win with 1.0 shutout frame featuring two strikeouts. Aviators RHP Dany Jiménez got his first save of the season with a shutout ninth inning that saw two punchouts.

Along the Train Tracks:

Las Vegas scored first, with two runs in the fourth inning. Three consecutive doubles scored CF Daz Cameron and 1B Ryan Noda to give the visitors a 2-0 lead.

Round Rock tied the game up in the sixth when C Sam Huff and 3B Jantzen Witte singled then scored thanks to a groundout from SS Jax Biggers and single from 2B Alex De Goti , respectively.

The Express took over for a 3-2 lead as LF Dustin Harris found home when RF Sandro Fabian grounded into a double play in the seventh inning.

The top of the ninth saw the Aviators power back with four runs, claiming a 6-3 lead Cameron sent LF Hoy Park home with a double before PR Lazaro Armenteros scored on a sacrifice fly from C Yohel Pozo . A fielder's choice from RF Stephen Piscotty plated Cameron and Noda rounded out the scoring on a Zack Gelof sacrifice fly. Express 1B Blaine Crim and Fabian were both hit by a pitch to reach base in the bottom of the ninth, but Round Rock couldn't bring them home as the 6-3 score held final.

E-Train Excerpts:

RHP Peter Solomon made his Round Rock debut after signing a minor league contract with Texas on Sunday. In his 6.0-inning start, Solomon allowed two runs, four hits and two walks with four strikeouts.

Express C Sam Huff and SS Jax Biggers recorded multiple hits as Huff went 2-for-5 and Biggers finished 2-for-3 at the plate.

Round Rock has now won three straight series to advance to 4-2-1 on the season.

Next up: Round Rock continues its homestand on Tuesday, May 14 as they take on the Reno Aces (Arizona Diamondbacks affiliate) in a six-game series at Dell Diamond . Both pitchers have yet to be announced and first pitch for the series opener is set for 7:05 p.m. CT .

