Vancouver Rallies in 8th Inning to Take Game 1
September 4, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)
Eugene Emeralds News Release
Vancouver, BC- The Emeralds dropped Game 1 to the Vancouver Canadians by a final score of 8-5. The Emeralds held the lead for the majority of the game, but a 4-run 8th inning proved to be enough for the Canadians.
Eugene jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the top of the 1st. Charlie Szykowny ripped a single up the middle with 2 strikes and 2 outs to score Aeverson Arteaga. The lead didn't last however as Jevon Ward belted a 3-run home run to give the Canadians their first lead of the night.
Eugene continued chipping away in the top of the 2nd inning. Arteaga ripped a single out to right field to score Scott Bandura and cut the lead to 1-run. In the top of the 3rd inning Eugene was able to reclaim the lead. Sabin Ceballos started off the inning with a single and Bandura doubled with 2-outs. Quinn McDaniel ripped a single that scored both runs to give Eugene the 4-3 lead. In the top of the 6th Eugene scored their 5th and final run of the night. McDaniel led off the inning with a double, and stole 3rd a few pitches later. On the throw down to 3rd the catcher Jacob Sharp committed a throwing error and McDaniel was able to come home to score on the play.
Eugene held the 2 run lead until the bottom of the 8th inning. Vancouver rallied and hit 3 straight doubles to give themselves a 4-run 8th inning. Eugene went to the top of the 9th inning trailing by 3 runs and couldn't get anything going at the plate as they fell by a final of 8-5.
Eugene will now look to even up the series tomorrow night. First pitch is set for 7:05 P.M. Manuel Mercedes will be on the mound for Eugene.
