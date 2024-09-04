Vancouver Rallies in 8th Inning to Take Game 1

September 4, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







Vancouver, BC- The Emeralds dropped Game 1 to the Vancouver Canadians by a final score of 8-5. The Emeralds held the lead for the majority of the game, but a 4-run 8th inning proved to be enough for the Canadians.

Eugene jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the top of the 1st. Charlie Szykowny ripped a single up the middle with 2 strikes and 2 outs to score Aeverson Arteaga. The lead didn't last however as Jevon Ward belted a 3-run home run to give the Canadians their first lead of the night.

Eugene continued chipping away in the top of the 2nd inning. Arteaga ripped a single out to right field to score Scott Bandura and cut the lead to 1-run. In the top of the 3rd inning Eugene was able to reclaim the lead. Sabin Ceballos started off the inning with a single and Bandura doubled with 2-outs. Quinn McDaniel ripped a single that scored both runs to give Eugene the 4-3 lead. In the top of the 6th Eugene scored their 5th and final run of the night. McDaniel led off the inning with a double, and stole 3rd a few pitches later. On the throw down to 3rd the catcher Jacob Sharp committed a throwing error and McDaniel was able to come home to score on the play.

Eugene held the 2 run lead until the bottom of the 8th inning. Vancouver rallied and hit 3 straight doubles to give themselves a 4-run 8th inning. Eugene went to the top of the 9th inning trailing by 3 runs and couldn't get anything going at the plate as they fell by a final of 8-5.

Eugene will now look to even up the series tomorrow night. First pitch is set for 7:05 P.M. Manuel Mercedes will be on the mound for Eugene.

#RootedHere

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from September 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.