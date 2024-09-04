Bark in the Park Tonight

September 4, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







Bark in the Park presented by Sam's Cats and Dogs: Calling all pups and pals! Bring your dogs out to the ballpark and celebrate a PAWesome time with the AquaSox as a plethora of dog-related activities take over Funko Field! All dogs are welcome and pet-related vendors will also be handing out freebies on the main concourse. If you are bringing your dog to "Bark In The Park" please click HERE to print out a waiver that needs to be signed and brought to the ballpark.

Baseball Bingo presented by Tulalip Bingo and Slots!: Grab your pens, pencils and scorecards and play along as we host Baseball Bingo every Wednesday home game! Each night there will be up to seven bingo prizes given out; Five for bingo's and two for blackouts.

Post-Game Run The Bases: Once the game is over, reward your dog for being good all game by running the bases with them.

Opponent Dog: Our scrumptious Jala-Cream Onion Dog returns this week! Only available when Spokane comes to town, this delicacy features a hot dog, cream cheese spread, diced onions, crispy fried onions, and jalapenos! Hit a home run at Frank's on 3rd and try one today!

Gates (6:00 PM): Get to the game early, grab some food, and get ready for a fun night of AquaSox baseball! AquaSox MVP Club member gates open at 5:30.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from September 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.