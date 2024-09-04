Bark in the Park Tonight
September 4, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)
Everett AquaSox News Release
Bark in the Park presented by Sam's Cats and Dogs: Calling all pups and pals! Bring your dogs out to the ballpark and celebrate a PAWesome time with the AquaSox as a plethora of dog-related activities take over Funko Field! All dogs are welcome and pet-related vendors will also be handing out freebies on the main concourse. If you are bringing your dog to "Bark In The Park" please click HERE to print out a waiver that needs to be signed and brought to the ballpark.
Baseball Bingo presented by Tulalip Bingo and Slots!: Grab your pens, pencils and scorecards and play along as we host Baseball Bingo every Wednesday home game! Each night there will be up to seven bingo prizes given out; Five for bingo's and two for blackouts.
Post-Game Run The Bases: Once the game is over, reward your dog for being good all game by running the bases with them.
Opponent Dog: Our scrumptious Jala-Cream Onion Dog returns this week! Only available when Spokane comes to town, this delicacy features a hot dog, cream cheese spread, diced onions, crispy fried onions, and jalapenos! Hit a home run at Frank's on 3rd and try one today!
Gates (6:00 PM): Get to the game early, grab some food, and get ready for a fun night of AquaSox baseball! AquaSox MVP Club member gates open at 5:30.
