Hillsboro Hops Partner with Intel to Support STEM Education in Oregon as Part of Strikeouts for STEM Program

September 4, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro Hops News Release







Hillsboro, Ore. - In collaboration with the Hillsboro Hops (@HillsboroHops), Intel, the Oregon-based semiconductor manufacturer, is donating $40,000 to the Hillsboro Schools Foundation to support future STEM opportunities for the children of Hillsboro.

Intel has committed to donate $30 for every strikeout by a Hops pitcher this season. Hops pitchers have delivered 1087 strikeouts so far in 2024, totaling $32,610.00. Intel is rounding their donation up to $40,000, bringing Intel's donation total to $240,000 over the past 5 years as part of the Strikeouts for STEM campaign. This partnership will help the Hillsboro School District expand on their Career Technical Education and STEM programs that prepare our local students for fulfilling careers in fields such as manufacturing and construction. Through this collaboration, Hillsboro's students will gain invaluable insights from industry professionals and enhanced access to essential tools to nurture the advanced skills crucial for driving Intel's future innovations.

"We are extremely proud to collaborate with Intel for the Strikeouts for STEM program," said Hops President & GM KL Wombacher. "We've enjoyed a strong relationship with Intel since 2017 and are grateful to have a corporate partner who sees the value in supporting their community. The impact they continue to make in our schools will have massive long-term benefits for our community."

Intel has proudly called Oregon home for 50 years. In the past five years alone, Intel and the Intel Foundation have contributed $40 million in grants, donations, and in-kind gifts to local schools and non-profit organizations throughout the state.

"Intel is dedicated to empowering the next generation of innovators," said Courtney Martin, Oregon Community Relations Director at Intel. "Through our support of the Strikeouts for STEM program, we're proud to help bring cutting-edge and high-tech STEAM education to Hillsboro's classrooms, laying the foundation for students to explore future opportunities within the tech and semiconductor industry."

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from September 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.