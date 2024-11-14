New Ballpark Waitlist Now Open

November 14, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro Hops News Release







Hillsboro, Ore. - The Hillsboro Hops announced on Thursday that waitlist deposits for the new Hillsboro Hops Ballpark are now available. The Hops' new ballpark is scheduled to open in April of 2026 and will be a premier year-round baseball and concert venue. This is the first major entertainment facility built in the Portland metro area in the last 30 years. Fans interested in 2026 tickets can now place a $50 deposit to reserve their spot in line. The deposit can be placed here.

"We are thrilled to begin accepting deposits for our new state-of-the-art ballpark," said Hops Vice President of Sales Brett Breece. "This incredible venue will be the backdrop for unforgettable Hops games, concerts, and community events, creating lasting memories for generations to come."

Priority to select seats at the new ballpark will be given to current ticket package holders for the 2025 season. The new ballpark will have around 4,500 fixed seats and demand is expected to outweigh supply. To guarantee a seat in the new ballpark and increase priority for seat selection you can purchase a 2025 ticket package. Ticket packages are available by calling the Hops Front Office at 503-640-0887.

The new Hillsboro Hops Ballpark is set to open in April of 2026. The final home regular season game in the current Hillsboro Ballpark will be on Sunday, August 31st at 1:05.

The full home schedule for the 2025 season can be found at HillsboroHops.com, with Single Game tickets going on sale November 28th.

Construction updates, including a live stream of real-time progress on the new ballpark can be seen at https://www.milb.com/hillsboro/newballpark.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from November 14, 2024

New Ballpark Waitlist Now Open - Hillsboro Hops

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.