Sox Announce 2025 Game Times and Fireworks Nights Information

EVERETT, WA: Today, the Everett AquaSox have announced game times for the 2025 season, the 30th year of being a Seattle Mariners affiliate, with the home opener scheduled for Tuesday, April 8th at 7:05 pm against the Hillsboro Hops. The six-game season-opening home stand concludes with a 4:05 pm match-up on Sunday, April 13th.

For the AquaSox 66 home games, our game times are similar to the game times from the 2024 Season with weeknight games at 7:05 pm and Sunday games at 4:05 pm.

For the duration of the season, most Tuesday through Saturday home games will begin at 7:05 p.m., with a few exceptions. We have three day games on our schedule: Thursday, April 24th and Thursday, July 24th will start at 12:05 pm while the Friday, May 8 game will start at 1:05 pm. Sunday Fun Day games will remain at 4:05 pm.

Of course, every Friday throughout the season fans receive a fantastic giveaway item, compliments from our friends at Everett's very own Funko. All Saturday home dates, as well as on Independence Day, will have our award-winning post-game fireworks show.

"We are excited about the 2025 Schedule. It is truly balanced with several great dates in just about every month during the summer" said Danny Tetzlaff, General Manager of the AquaSox. "Our staff is already hard at work creating our promotional schedule for the upcoming season. The season will be loaded with many fun nights, including a franchise record 13 post-game fireworks dates."

Big home games for the AquaSox in 2025 include a Mother's Day match-up against the Tri-City Dust Devils on Sunday, May 11th, Father's Day on Sunday, July 15th, and an Independence Day celebration on Friday, July 4th.

The AquaSox will be announcing more theme nights, promotions, and giveaways throughout the off-season. All dates and promotions are subject to change. Single-game tickets will go on sale in March.

