Hops Lose at Tri-City, Playoff Hopes Shrink

September 4, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro Hops News Release







Pasco, WA --- With the Hops' epic six-run, ninth-inning Sunday comeback win over Vancouver now in the rear-view mirror, Hillsboro came to the Tri-Cities for the season's final series, trailing Vancouver by three games with six to play. Alas, the Hops' playoff hopes took a major hit on Tuesday night at Gesa Stadium, as the Tri-City Dust Devils came from behind to beat Hillsboro 9-4. The Hops' loss, combined with Vancouver's come-from-behind 8-5 win at home over Eugene, puts Hillsboro four games out with five to play. The Hops' elimination number is two --- that is, any combination of Hillsboro losses and Vancouver wins totaling two over the season's final five days, and the Hops' playoff hopes will be over.

The three-, four- and five-hitters in the Tri-City lineup went a staggering 12-for-14, as Adrian Placencia, Jadiel Sanchez and Juan Flores had four hits each. Flores went 4-for-4 with two doubles and five RBIs, knocking home at least one run with each of his hits. It's the first time in Hops' history an opposing team has had three batters each notch four hits in the same game.

The night began on a positive note, with Hillsboro plating a run in the first inning for the fourth consecutive game. But Tri-City came back to score a pair in the bottom of the first off ineffective Hops starter Jacob Steinmetz.

It was 2-1 Dust Devils when Tri-City loaded the bases with nobody out in the bottom of the third on a single, a hit batter and a walk. Alec Baker replaced Steinmetz, and authored what looked to be another remarkable step in a growing late-season stretch for the Hops. Baker retired the next three hitters on a pop-out, and strikeout and a fly out to leave the bases full.

In the top of the fourth Hillsboro forged ahead with a pair of runs against Tri-City starter Joel Hurtado. Jack Hurley legged out a double on a ground ball up the middle, and scored on a two-out single by Junior Franco. Juan Corniel struck out, but Hurtado's pitch bounced off the catcher, Flores, and to his left. Flores threw wildly down the right field line, and Franco scored from first on a close play at the plate. Corniel went all the way to third, and then scored on Hurtado's second consecutive wild pitch. The Hops led 4-2.

The advantage didn't last long. Caleb Ketchup began the bottom of the fourth inning with a routine fly ball, but Hops right fielder Gavin Conticello never saw it in the twilight sky, and it landed 20 feet away from him. Ketchup ended up at second base with a gift double --- remarkably, the only hit for Tri-City not from the three, four and five hitters.

After Joe Redfield laid down a sacrifice bunt, Placencia, Sanchez and Flores each singled off Baker, scoring two runs to tie the game, 4-4.

In the sixth, Hops reliever Matthew Linskey gave up two runs on two hits --- including an RBI double by Flores --- and a wild pitch. And Teofilo Mendez allowed three more to the Dust Devils in the eighth, with Flores knocking home a pair with another two-bagger.

Hurtado worked six innings for Tri-City, allowing five hits and four runs (two earned). And the Hops couldn't do much with Tri-City's bullpen, as lefty Leonard Garcia (1.1ip) and hard-throwing righty Jose Fermin (1.2ip) combined to allow just one hit and no runs, with two walks and four strikeouts.

Hillsboro had the makings of another ninth-inning rally after a single and a walk put two on with one out, but Fermin slammed the door from there to earn his third save. Hurtado (9-7) got the win, and Linskey (0-1) took the loss.

Hillsboro is 31-30 in the second half, and 66-60 overall. Tri-City is 25-36 and 51-75.

The Hops hope to simply stay alive on Wednesday, when they will send right-hander Logan Clayton (4-5, 4.20 ERA) to the mound. He'll be opposed by right-hander Keythel Key (4-8, 5.20 across three levels this year). Airtime will be 6:20PM, with first pitch at 6:35 on Rip City Radio 620AM and www.RipCityRadio.com.

